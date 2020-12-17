Mourinho, Klopp CLASH After Liverpool's Epic Win Vs Spurs To Top Premier League Standings

The Premier League offered some end-to-end action on Wednesday when leaders Tottenham Hotspur took on defending champions Liverpool in the top-of-the-table clash. The game saw some soothing football, with the result only being decided in the final minute with Roberto Firmino's winner. Following the defeat, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho was visibly frustrated and ended up in a war of wards with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool vs Tottenham: Salah bags lead, Son equalises

Curtis Jones displayed brilliant footballing kills during his one-on-two with Firmino, before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg poked it away towards Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian international fired a deflected shot from 18 yards to see the ball land past the net, bagging the lead for the hosts.

But Spurs recouped well and went on to bag the equaliser minutes later. Heung-min Son scored a sensational goal coupled with a splendid assist from Giovanni Lo Celso, displaying the vintage Mourinho counter-attack football. The two sides attempted to bag the lead with Liverpool maintaining the majority of possession in the game.

Mourinho and Klopp engage in war of words after Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

In the 90th minute, when the game appeared to be heading towards a draw, Firmino bagged the winner, heading a dangerous corner kick taken by Andy Robertson past Hugo Lloris. The goal left the travelling side disgruntled, who were keen on settling for a draw at least at the Anfield.

Following the defeat, the two managers were seen exchanging words at the touchline. After some initiation from Mourinho, Klopp, who is usually known as a cheery all-smile guy, was seen responding, before the two separated. On being asked in the post-match presser, the former Real Madrid manager revealed the exact conversation with the Liverpool boss.

Mourinho post match interview: What did Mourinho say to Klopp?

Mourinho telling Klopp “the best team lost” and Klopp just laughing at him 😂pic.twitter.com/F9hcmHbPwN — The18 (@the18com) December 16, 2020

Mourinho claims he told Klopp that the best team of the night lost, but Klopp disagreed. Going a step further, Mourinho took a cheeky jibe at the former Borussia Dortmund boss, claiming that things would have been very different if he behaved the way Klopp does on the sidelines throughout the game. Meanwhile, the victory for Liverpool takes them atop the Premier League standings, bagging a three-point lead over second-placed Spurs.

