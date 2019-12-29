Mourinho Criticises Tottenham's Defensive Mistakes In 2-2 Draw Against Norwich City

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho criticised Tottenham's mistakes at the defence as the team salvaged a 2-2 against the bottom of the table Norwich City on December 28. Spurs lost the ball a lot and were punished for their mistakes when Maria Vancic scored for Norwich in the 18th minute. The 6th placed team had to suffer further embarrassment when Serge Aurier scored an own goal in the 61st minute.

Mourinho criticises Tottenham's defensive mistakes

In public address, Mourinho asked if he should talk about his team's performance with or without their defensive mistakes. The Portuguese said keeping in mind their defensive mistakes, the team will have to accept the results. He said if they were to exclude the fact that their defence was in shambles then the draw was not acceptable, adding that the team really connected and played well whenever they were in possession of the ball.

He said that they started playing the game well and by the end of the first half the team felt that they were slightly going wrong. Mourinho said that his team played better football in the second half with a more offensive style of play and a lot more risks. Dominating the game in the second half, Tottenham salvaged a draw with goals from Christian Eriksen in the 55th minute and Harry Kane in the 83rd minute.

Mourinho said that a normal team would lose the match but said it was not the case with his team because the boys kept on playing and had a lot of quality going forward in the game. The Tottenham manager said that when Kane scored the equaliser, he felt that they could squeeze in a third goal but Norwich City defended well and managed to bag a point.

'The change was necessary'

Spurs started the match with three defenders but at half-time Mourinho changed the formation as his team was trailing Norwich by a goal. He subbed off two of his defenders Jan Vertonghen and Juan Foyth. Responding to a question, Mourinho said that the reason for the change was because his team was losing. He said that the team needed one more attacking player and that is why he bought on Davinson Sanchez because he was their fastest defender. The manager said that Sanchez had the capability to handle possible long balls that Norwich would try and provide to their striker Pukki.

