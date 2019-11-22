Jose Mourinho's Titles And Records In His Earlier Stints In The Premier League

Jose Mourinho was recently appointed as the manager of Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur after the club sacked Mauricio Pochettino. This is Mourinho’s third Premier Club as a manager. He has previously managed Chelsea and Manchester United. Let us look at the trophies that the Portuguese has won in the Premier League along with some of his records.

Jose Mourinho won three Premier League titles with Chelsea

Mourinho has won three Premier League titles which he won in two spells (all with Chelsea). He won the domestic league in 2004-05, 2005-06 and 2014-15. He has the record of being the joint second on the all-time list sharing the record with former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

Mourinho was the quickest to 50 and 100 victories

The former Manchester United manager is the quickest to have recorded both 50 and 100 Premier League victories. He achieved the milestone of registering 50 wins in just 63 matches. His managerial rival and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola took 69 matches to register 50 wins. Mourinho notched his 100th Premier League victory in 142 matches, which is 20 matches lesser than Sir Alex Ferguson.

Mourinho is close to the 200 victory milestone

Mourinho needs only 10 more wins to join a list of elite managers who have registered a minimum of 200 Premier League victories. Ferguson has 528 victories to his credit, followed by Wenger with 476, Harry Redknapp with 236 and David Moyes with 204. Mourinho would be looking to achieve this milestone sooner than later.

Mourinho’s side holds the record for most clean sheets

During his first stint at the Stamford Bridge, Mourinho created the strongest defence in Premier League history. During their 2004-05 title-winning season, his team conceded only 15 goals. Chelsea also recorded 25 clean sheets, a record yet to be beaten by other managers.

Mourinho has so far managed 305 Premier League matches, out of which his sides have won 190 matches and drawn 70 matches. He has a points-per-match ratio of 2.1. That puts him fifth on the all-time list of Premier League managers who have been at the helm for 50 matches or more. Mourinho would be looking to emulate his League form with his new side.