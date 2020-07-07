MS Dhoni Birthday: CSK Captain's Total IPL Earnings Nearly 1/5th Of Cricketer's Net Worth

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is widely recognised as one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batsman of all time. His ‘Captain Cool’ persona has led Team India to numerous series wins and title achievements during his leadership days, including the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 Cricket World Cup. Moreover, MS Dhoni is also an Indian Premier League (IPL) veteran and a three-time title winner for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). To commemorate the MS Dhoni birthday occasion, here is a look at IPL earnings and reported net worth of one of IPL’s most valuable players of all time.

Also Read | MS Dhoni's 10th Wedding Anniversary: CSK Captain's Journey With Wife Sakshi So Far

MS Dhoni birthday: MS Dhoni net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated to be ₹760 crore (US$101 million) as of March 2020. This MS Dhoni net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also includes his salary from participating in IPL for CSK.

MS Dhoni also earns money through numerous endorsement deals and through his various business ventures. The cricketer is the co-owner of a popular Hockey India League team Ranchi Rays. He also co-owns Chennaiyin FC, a football club from Indian Super League. Additionally, the esteemed wicketkeeper-batsman is associated in brand endorsement deals with Orient Electric, Snickers, Indigo Paints among several others.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Finally Eligible To Vote In JSCA After 9-month Delay In Formalities: Report

MS Dhoni birthday: MS Dhoni IPL salary

MS Dhoni made his IPL debut for CSK in the inaugural edition of the tournament (2008). Since 2008, the veteran has contested all 12 IPL seasons (between 2008 and 2019). While MS Dhoni spent the majority of those 12 seasonal camps at CSK, he also played for Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017.

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, the CSK franchise retained the cricketer for the much-awaited 13th edition of the tournament. The MS Dhoni IPL salary, cumulative of all 13 seasons, places him among some of the highest-paid cricketers of the cash-rich T20 league. As per his performance across IPL auctions and trading windows, the MS Dhoni IPL salary amounts to approximately ₹137.84 crore (US$18.4 million).

Interestingly, his staggering IPL salary figures means that it accounts to nearly 1/5th, or basically 18 percent value of overall MS Dhoni net worth of ₹760 crore (US$101 million).

While Dhoni earned ₹6 crore per season from 2008-2010, that valued rose to ₹8.2 crore from 2011-2013. From 2014-2017, although Dhoni had to play for RPS, that number still shot up to ₹12.5 crore per season. Once CSK returned to the fold in 2018, the value reached ₹15 crore per season.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Birthday Nears and Cricketer Takes Over Twitter As Fans Set Common Display

MS Dhoni birthday: MS Dhoni age

MS Dhoni turned 39 on Tuesday, July 7. While the decorated cricketer is nearing his retirement age, he still looked in “great touch” at the CSK training camp in April earlier this year, according to his teammates. MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game since the 2019 World Cup in England and is expected to make a return to top-flight cricket in the IPL 2020.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Birthday: 'Chittu' Hardik Pandya Calls Him 'Bittu' In Sweet Instagram Post

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth and MS Dhoni IPL salary from CSK information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the MS Dhoni net worth and MS Dhoni IPL salary from CSK figures.

Image credit: IPLT20.COM