Odisha Vs Hyderabad Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, ISL Preview

Odisha FC take on Hyderabad FC at the GMC Stadium as both sides look to start their ISL 2020-21 campaign on a positive note. Hyderabad FC had a campaign to forget last time out, ending the season in last place. The Odisha vs Hyderabad live stream will begin on Monday, November 23 at 7:30 pm IST. Here is the Odisha vs Hyderabad live stream information, our Odisha vs Hyderabad prediction and team news ahead of the encounter.

ISL live: Odisha vs Hyderabad match preview

Odisha FC had a solid campaign last time out and will be looking to make their first-ever playoff appearance this season. The side ended last year’s campaign in sixth place, conceding 31 goals in the process. Under the leadership of Stuart Baxter, the team will be hoping that they can solve their defensive problems as they target a victory against a team they did the double over last season.

It is time to start something new, to lead ourselves onto a brighter path. A new beginning. A new era. Every step we take now, will make us stronger.

Soch mein naya dum, Khel mein naya dum. #HarKadamNayaDum, Hyderabad ke hain hum!#HyderabadFC 💛🖤@RanaDaggubati @MusicThaman pic.twitter.com/AnjlDz5VqH — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) November 23, 2020

Hyderabad had a torrid campaign in 2019-20, managing just two wins all season. The side conceded a league-high 39 goals, while also scoring just 21 goals last season. A part of the problem was their poor start last year, where they lost four of their first five games of the campaign. Under new coach Manuel Roca, the side will be hoping to get their first win early on.

Odisha vs Hyderabad team news: Injury update

Odisha FC: The club will be without the services of Jacob Tratt and Jerry Mawihmingthanga for the first game. All eyes will be on new arrivals Steven Taylor and Brazilian icon Marcelinho.

Hyderabad FC: Spanish striker Fran Sandaza will miss the Odisha clash. Aridane Santana will be expected to spearhead the attack against Odisha.

Odisha vs Hyderabad team news: Probable playing 11

Odisha FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK); Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Steven Taylor, George Ricardo D'Souza; Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Lalmuanpuia, Nandhakumar; Marcelinho, Onwu.

Kamaljit Singh (GK); Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Steven Taylor, George Ricardo D'Souza; Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Lalmuanpuia, Nandhakumar; Marcelinho, Onwu. Hyderabad FC: Subrata Paul (GK); Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Adil Khan, Sahil Panwar; Lluís Sastre, Joao Victor, Colaco, Chianese, Mohammad Yasir; Aridane Santana

ISL live: How to watch Odisha vs Hyderabad live in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Odisha vs Hyderabad ISL live game on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi). The Odisha vs Hyderabad live stream will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV. Fans can also follow the team’s social media handles for real-time updates.

Odisha vs Hyderabad prediction

According to out Odisha vs Hyderabad prediction, Odisha FC will win the game.

