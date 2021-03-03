Mumbai City FC Post Zestful Clip Ahead Of ISL Playoffs, #TrophyLekeAa Cry By Ranbir Kapoor

Mumbai City FC clinched the Indian Super League (ISL) League Winners Shield in dramatic fashion on Sunday, after beating ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 in the final league encounter of the season. By winning the ISL Shield, Mumbai City FC also booked their spot in the AFC Champions League. However, the focus for the Islanders will remain on the elusive ISL trophy, as they now face a two-legged tie against Goa FC in the semi-finals. On Wednesday, Mumbai City FC's Twitter account made its feelings clear over its expectations from the team heading into the playoffs.

ISL semi-final schedule: Crackling ISL fixtures in store for playoffs

As the Indian Super League 2020-21 season saw its group stage come to an end on February 28, Mumbai City FC finished top of the league standings on the basis of goal difference. They were followed by ATK Mohun Bagan, NorthEast United, and FC Goa respectively. The four teams have qualified for the play-off stages of the Indian Super League, which begin from March 5 onwards.

ISL Shield winners Mumbai City FC will play their two-legged semi-finals against fourth-placed FC Goa. Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan, who finished second in the league stage, will lock horns with third-placed NorthEast United FC. Here's a look at the ISL semi-finals schedule:

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC (semi-final, leg one of two): March 5, 7:30 PM

NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan (semi-final, leg one of two): March 6, 7:30 PM

Mumbai City FC cs FC Goa (semi-final, leg two of two): March 8, 7:30 PM

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United (semi-final, leg two of two): March 9, 7:30 PM

Mumbai City FC's Twitter message to team ahead of ISL semi-final vs Goa FC

On Wednesday, Mumbai City FC's Twitter account posted a rather zestful clip of several Mumbai City FC fans cheering the team and calling for their maiden ISL title. The near two-minute-long clip also featured Mumbai City FC co-owner Ranbir Kapoor as well. The Bollywood actor revealed the 'TrophyLekeAa' message to his team.

The final hurdle awaits and the message from #AamchiCity is loud and clear.. 📢#TrophyLekeAa! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/5lyT7mIOp2 — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) March 3, 2021

ISL semi-final live: Where to watch FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC live?

In India, all games of the Hero ISL 2020-21 playoffs will telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The Goa vs Mumbai City live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

Image Credits - isl.com, Mumbai City FC Instagram