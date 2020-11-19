Hyderabad FC Schedule, Team News, Preview And All You Need To Know Ahead Of ISL 2020-21

Hyderabad FC will be looking to have a better season than they did last time when they finished 10th in the table. Hyderabad did not have the best debut season, winning just two games and managing a meagre 10 points from 18 games. The team struggled on both ends of the pitch, conceding a league-high 39 goals while also having the league’s second poorest attack last season.

Ahead of ISL 2020-21, new coach Manuel Marquez has a task on his hands with a Hyderabad FC squad that has just six foreigners in the side. Here is Hyderabad FC's schedule for the new season, team news for the side and the Hyderabad FC squad list.

Hyderabad FC ISL 2020 team news and preview

The arrival of Subrata Paul in goal and Spaniard Odei Onaindia will surely add some much-needed stability to the backline, while the rest of the young Hyderabad FC defenders will be hoping to learn from the experienced duo. Having scored nine goals for Odisha FC last season, Aridane Santana will be expected to do the majority of the scoring for a side that struggled in front of goal last year.

The side will surely miss Marcelinho, with the left-winger having moved to Odisha FC, but the presence of Fran Sandaza and Joel Chianese could help the Hyderabad FC team cope with the Brazilian’s departure. With just six foreign players in their ranks, the coach will be hoping that the Indian contingent steps up to the task this season. Hyderabad FC have had a solid pre-season and will be hoping to emulate the same when they take the field during the 2020-21 ISL campaign.

Here's the complete Hyderabad FC squad for the 2020-21 ISL season

Goalkeepers: Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Lalbiakhlua Jongte

Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Lalbiakhlua Jongte Defenders: Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai

Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai Midfielders: Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes

Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes Forwards: Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu

Hyderabad FC news: Latest fixtures list

Here is who the Hyderabad FC team will face during its first 10 matches this season. The rest of the Hyderabad FC fixtures will be announced later.

League Match No. Fixture Date Time (IST) Venue 4 Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Monday, November 23, 2020 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 9 Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Saturday, November 28, 2020 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 14 Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Wednesday, December 2, 2020 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan Stadium 24 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Friday, December 11, 2020 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 29 Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal Tuesday, December 15, 2020 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan Stadium 34 Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC Sunday, December 20, 2020 5:00 PM Tilak Maidan Stadium 40 Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC Sunday, December 27, 2020 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 43 Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Wednesday, December 30 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan Stadium 47 Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC Monday, January 4, 2021 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 51 Northeast United FC vs Hyderabad FC Friday, January 8, 2021 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan Stadium

Image Credits: Hyderabad FC Instagram