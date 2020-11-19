Hyderabad FC Schedule, Team News, Preview And All You Need To Know Ahead Of ISL 2020-21

Quick links:
Hyderabad FC will be looking to have a better season than they did last time when they finished 10th in the table. Hyderabad did not have the best debut season, winning just two games and managing a meagre 10 points from 18 games. The team struggled on both ends of the pitch, conceding a league-high 39 goals while also having the league’s second poorest attack last season.
Ahead of ISL 2020-21, new coach Manuel Marquez has a task on his hands with a Hyderabad FC squad that has just six foreigners in the side. Here is Hyderabad FC's schedule for the new season, team news for the side and the Hyderabad FC squad list.
Also Read: Jamshedpur FC Schedule, Team News, Preview And All You Need To Know For ISL 2020-21 Season
The arrival of Subrata Paul in goal and Spaniard Odei Onaindia will surely add some much-needed stability to the backline, while the rest of the young Hyderabad FC defenders will be hoping to learn from the experienced duo. Having scored nine goals for Odisha FC last season, Aridane Santana will be expected to do the majority of the scoring for a side that struggled in front of goal last year.
Also Read: FC Goa Schedule, Team News, Preview And All You Need To Know Ahead Of ISL 2020-21
The side will surely miss Marcelinho, with the left-winger having moved to Odisha FC, but the presence of Fran Sandaza and Joel Chianese could help the Hyderabad FC team cope with the Brazilian’s departure. With just six foreign players in their ranks, the coach will be hoping that the Indian contingent steps up to the task this season. Hyderabad FC have had a solid pre-season and will be hoping to emulate the same when they take the field during the 2020-21 ISL campaign.
Also Read: Chennaiyin FC Schedule, Team News, Preview And All You Need To Know For ISL 2020-21
Just 6⃣ days to go! The boys are gearing up for our @IndSuperLeague opener against Odisha FC. #HeroISL #HFCPreseason #HyderabadFC 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/4fkc2wdRhv— Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) November 17, 2020
Also Read: ATK Mohun Bagan Schedule, Team News And All You Need To Know Ahead Of ISL 2020-21
Here is who the Hyderabad FC team will face during its first 10 matches this season. The rest of the Hyderabad FC fixtures will be announced later.
|League Match No.
|Fixture
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|4
|Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC
|Monday, November 23, 2020
|7:30 PM
|
GMC Stadium Bambolim
|9
|Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC
|Saturday, November 28, 2020
|7:30 PM
|
Fatorda Stadium
|14
|Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC
|Wednesday, December 2, 2020
|
7:30 PM
|
Tilak Maidan Stadium
|
24
|ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC
|Friday, December 11, 2020
|7:30 PM
|
Fatorda Stadium
|29
|Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal
|Tuesday, December 15, 2020
|7:30 PM
|
Tilak Maidan Stadium
|34
|Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC
|Sunday, December 20, 2020
|5:00 PM
|
Tilak Maidan Stadium
|40
|Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC
|
Sunday, December 27, 2020
|7:30 PM
|
GMC Stadium Bambolim
|43
|Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa
|Wednesday, December 30
|
7:30 PM
|
Tilak Maidan Stadium
|47
|Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC
|Monday, January 4, 2021
|7:30 PM
|
GMC Stadium Bambolim
|51
|Northeast United FC vs Hyderabad FC
|Friday, January 8, 2021
|7:30 PM
|
Tilak Maidan Stadium