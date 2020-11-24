PG Vs ULS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, AFC Champions League Live

Perth Glory will go head to head against Ulsan Hyundai in ann AFC Champions League group stage clash at the Education City Stadium in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar, this week. The fixture will be played on Tuesday, November 24 at 6:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our PG vs ULS Dream11 prediction, PG vs ULS Dream11 team and the probable PG vs ULS playing 11.

PG vs ULS live: PG vs ULS Dream11 prediction and preview

Ulsan finished second in the K-League, having missed the championship by a whisker after they lost two of their last three matches. They came back strong and put their disappointing end to their domestic campaign behind them with a 3-1 win in the AFC Champions Cup. They will come up against Perth Glory whose Asian Champions League campaign could soon be hanging by a thread if they fail to produce a positive result against K-League giants Ulsan.

Perth Glory ended sixth in the A-League, losing five of their final seven games in the Australian competition. Based on recent form our PG vs ULS match prediction is a tight encounter with an edge for Ulsan.

PG vs ULS live: Perth Glory vs Ulsan Hyundai Head-to-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between Perth Glory and Ulsan Hyundai. Perth Glory sit bottom of Group F with zero points from their first two games, while Ulsan Hyundai are on top with four points from two matches.

PG vs ULS Dream11 prediction: Probable PG vs ULS playing 11

Perth Glory probable 11 - Tando Velaphi, Joshua Rawlins, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Luke Bodnar, Dane Ingham, Nicholas D’Agostino, Brandon Wilson, Diego Castro, Declan Hughes, Bryce Bafford, Bruno Fornaroli

Ulsan Hyundai probable 11 - Jo Su-huk, Jeong Dong-ho, Kim Kee-hee, Dave Bulthuis, Jason Davidson, Jin-Ho Sin, Yoon Bit-garam, Lee Sang-heon, Lee Chung-yong, Júnior Negrão, Kim In-sung

PG vs ULS live: Top picks for PG vs ULS Dream11 team

PG vs ULS live: Perth Glory top picks

Bruno Fornaroli

Jonathan Aspropotamitis

PG vs ULS live: Ulsan Hyundai top picks

Yoon Bit-garam

Júnior Negrão

PG vs ULS Dream11 prediction: PG vs ULS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Tando Velaphi

Defenders - Dave Bulthuis, Jason Davidson, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Luke Bodnar

Midfielders - Kim In-sung, Yoon Bit-garam (C), Declan Hughes, Diego Castro

Forwards - Júnior Negrão, Bruno Fornaroli (VC)

Note: The above PG vs ULS Dream11 prediction, PG vs ULS Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PG vs ULS Dream11 team and PG vs ULS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Perth Glory Twitter