PG Vs ULS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, AFC Champions League Live

Perth Glory will go head to head against Ulsan Hyundai in ann AFC Champions League group stage clash at the Education City Stadium in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar, this week. The fixture will be played on Tuesday, November 24 at 6:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our PG vs ULS Dream11 prediction, PG vs ULS Dream11 team and the probable PG vs ULS playing 11.
Ulsan finished second in the K-League, having missed the championship by a whisker after they lost two of their last three matches. They came back strong and put their disappointing end to their domestic campaign behind them with a 3-1 win in the AFC Champions Cup. They will come up against Perth Glory whose Asian Champions League campaign could soon be hanging by a thread if they fail to produce a positive result against K-League giants Ulsan.
Perth Glory ended sixth in the A-League, losing five of their final seven games in the Australian competition. Based on recent form our PG vs ULS match prediction is a tight encounter with an edge for Ulsan.
This will be the first-ever meeting between Perth Glory and Ulsan Hyundai. Perth Glory sit bottom of Group F with zero points from their first two games, while Ulsan Hyundai are on top with four points from two matches.
More from the boss...@RichGarcia19 continues his look ahead to our @TheAFCCL Group F showdown with @ulsanFC in Doha.@InceptionVideo#ACL2020 #OneGlory pic.twitter.com/HwudArK8KW— Perth Glory FC (@PerthGloryFC) November 23, 2020
PG vs ULS live: Perth Glory top picks
PG vs ULS live: Ulsan Hyundai top picks
Goalkeeper - Tando Velaphi
Defenders - Dave Bulthuis, Jason Davidson, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Luke Bodnar
Midfielders - Kim In-sung, Yoon Bit-garam (C), Declan Hughes, Diego Castro
Forwards - Júnior Negrão, Bruno Fornaroli (VC)
