MUN Vs SHF Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Premier League Live Game Info

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United will face off against Sheffield United on Matchday 31 of the Premier League. The game will be played on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Here is the MUN vs SHF Dream11 prediction, MUN vs SHF Dream11 team news, MUN vs SHF Dream11 top picks, MUN vs SHF Dream11 schedule and MUN vs SHF Dream11 preview.

Also Read | Man United star Bruno Fernandes trolls keeper to score incredible free-kick, fans go wild

MUN vs SHF Dream11 prediction: MUN vs SHF Dream11 schedule

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Time: 10.30 PM IST

MUN vs SHF Dream11 prediction: MUN vs SHF Dream11 preview

After an unimpressive display against Tottenham Hotspur, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-led Manchester United will be hoping to clinch an all-important three points at home. The Manchester United line up might see the duo of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes start together for the first time ever. The Red Devils occupy the fifth spot on the Premier League points table with 46 points to their credit.

We’ve got to work on a cooler celebration mates 😅 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/UpO92pubOd — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) June 22, 2020

Sheffield United might be hoping to have a positive impact at Old Trafford after their humiliating defeat against Aston Villa last week. The club will be however without their star goalkeeper Dean Henderson due to rules that prohibits a player from playing against his parent club. The Blades occupy the eighth spot on the Premier League table, having won 44 points this season.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp hilariously mocks Gary Neville, claims Man United legend opines on everything

MUN vs SHF Dream11 prediction: Squads for MUN vs SHF Dream11 team

Manchester United: Nathan Bishop, David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Matej Kovar, Victor Lindelöf, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Axel Tuanzebe, Ethan Laird, Brandon Williams, Di'Shon Bernard, Teden Mengi, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Angel Gomes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Nemanja Matic, James Garner, Scott McTominay, Tahith Chong, Arnau Puigmal, Max Taylor, Dylan Levitt, Marcus Rashford, Odion Ighalo, Mason Greenwood, D'Mani Bughail-Mellor, Ethan Galbraith, Largie Ramazani

Sheffield United: Dean Henderson, Jake Eastwood, Michael Verrips, Simon Moore, Jake Wright, Enda Stevens, Phil Jagielka, Kieron Freeman, Muhamed Besic, Ben Heneghan, George Baldock, John Fleck, Jack O’Connell, Chris Basham, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, Kean Bryan, Lys Mousset, Ben Osborn, Jack Rodwell, Luke Freeman, Oliver McBurnie, Billy Sharp, Callum Robinson, John Egan, Ravel Morrison, David McGoldrick, Leon Clarke

Also Read | Man United legend Roy Keane regrets being 'too kind' as people 'stabbed him in the chest'

MUN vs SHF Dream11 prediction: MUN vs SHF Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Harry Maguire, John Egan, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jack Robinson

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Oliver Norwood (vc)

Forwards: Marcus Rashford (c), Oliver McBurnie, Anthony Martial

MUN vs SHF Dream11 prediction: MUN vs SHF Dream11 top picks

Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford

Sheffield United: Oliver Norwood, Oliver McBurnie

MUN vs SHF Dream11 prediction

Manchester United are the favourites in the game.

Also Read | David de Gea's form more than a blip: Gary Neville blasts Man United goalkeeper

Note: The MUN vs SHF Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The MUN vs SHF Dream11 team selection and MUN vs SHF Dream11 top picks do not guarantee a 100% result in your game.

Image courtesy: Bruno Fernandes Twitter handle