MUN Vs TOT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The Premier League's busiest period kicked off this week. However, one of the most awaited fixtures of the year is reserved for the middle of the week on Wednesday night (Thursday, December 5, 1:00 AM IST). Premier League Matchday 15 will see Jose Mourinho return to Old Trafford for the first time since his sacking, as he looks to lead Tottenham Hotspur to victory over his former employers.

MUN vs TOT preview

The Manchester United vs Tottenham game is bound to be overshadowed by Jose Mourinho's return to Old Trafford in the opposite dugout. The current Tottenham manager said that he received over 50 messages from the Manchester United staff supporting his decision to take up the managerial post vacated by Mauricio Pochettiono's sacking in November. However, it will be interesting to see the reception he gets from ardent Manchester United fans at Old Trafford.

"I'm in love with him and I've been here for 10 days!"



Jose has some kind words for Heung-Min Son.#THFC ⚪ #COYS pic.twitter.com/ONRRV0ssnt — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 3, 2019

Mourinho was sacked as Manchester United manager last December, owing to poor league form. However, the Red Devils aren't doing much better this season, as compared to their league position under Jose Mourinho last December. Man United are currently 10th in the Premier League after back-to-back draws against promoted sides Sheffield United and Aston Villa. After 14 games this season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have picked up just 18 points. Under Jose Mourinho, the Red Devils had 26 points from 17 games. Solskjaer could emulate Mourinho's points return this time last season. However, with games against Tottenham and the Manchester derby to follow, securing 26 points from 17 matches seems unlikely for the Red Devils this season.

MUN vs TOT Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Paulo Gazzaniga

Defenders - Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire (vice-captain), Toby Alderweireld, Victor Lindelof

Midfielders - Dele Alli (captain), Christian Eriksen, Moussa Sissoko, Daniel James

Forwards - Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford

MUN vs TOT prediction

Jose Mourinho has breathed new life into Tottenham Hotspur since taking over as manager. Spurs have registered three consecutive wins under their new manager. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, on the other hand, has seen his side drop points this season time and time again. As such, our prediction for this game is a 3-2 win for Tottenham Hotspur.