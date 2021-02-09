MUN Vs WHU Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, FA Cup Live

Quick links:
Following a thrilling victory over Liverpool to seal a spot in the fifth round of the FA Cup, Manchester United will next play West Ham United. The match will be played on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 (Wednesday according to IST). Here are the MUN vs WHU Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, schedule, preview and other details of the match.
Venue: Old Trafford
Date: Tuesday, February 9, 2021 (Wednesday according to IST)
Time: 1 AM IST
Man United arrive into the game at the back of an embarrassing draw against Everton in the Premier League. But the Red Devils defeated Liverpool in the previous knockout fixture to advance to the fifth round of the FA Cup. Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes struck one goal each to knock out the Anfield outfit.
On the other hand, West Ham United were up against Doncaster in the fourth round of the knockout competition. And David Moyes' men successfully completed the rout of the third-tier club. Pablo Fornals, Andriy Yarmolenko and Oladapo Afolayan struck one goal each for the Hammers, apart from an own goal from Andy Butler.
Man United have received a major blow ahead of the West Ham clash. Midfielder Paul Pogba was forced off from the game against Everton. And further tests confirm an injury to his muscle which could force him out on the sidelines for the next four weeks. Besides, Eric Baily's presence remains doubtful following a knock.
Up for the cup! 💪#MUFC #FACup pic.twitter.com/rvLLHmvHRB— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 8, 2021
Moyes too has some key injury concerns as he takes on his former club. West Ham striker Michail Antonio's availability is under the scanner after he sustained a knock recently. Darren Randolph's presence in the squad is doubtful due to a similar reason, while Arthur Masuaku will be restricted to the sidelines until March due to a knee injury.
Goalkeeper: David de Gea
Defenders: Luke Shaw, Aaron Cresswell, Harry Maguire, Craig Dawson
Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Jesse Lingard, Tomas Soucek
Forwards: Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Said Benrahma
Man United: Bruno Fernandes (c), Marcus Rashford
West Ham United: Said Benrahma, Tomas Soucek (vc)
Man United have a clear edge in the previous fixtures against West Ham United with 13 victories and four defeats. Hence, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are the favourites to win the tie 1-0.
