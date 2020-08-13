Muslim Lives Matter: Mesut Ozil Draws Comparison Between Uighur Muslims And George Floyd

World Cup winner Mesut Ozil has criticised Arsenal's response following his comments on the persecution of Uighur Muslims in China. The German midfielder has urged his club to make a clear statement about 'Muslim Lives Matter' amid the Black Lives Matter campaign. Back in December last year, Ozil spoke about China's treatment of Uighur Muslims in the north-western region of Xinjiang where a reported one million people have been held in detention camps. Although Ozil penned a message on Instagram, Arsenal distanced themselves from the issue.

Mesut Ozil compares Uighur Muslims to George Floyd killing

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Mesut Ozil admitted that the Black Lives Matter campaign sent the right message across but people should also speak about the Uighur Muslims that are facing injustice in China. Ozil said, "Every human is equal and religion, colour or anything else doesn't matter. We are all the same." The 31-year-old then referred back to his comments that were made in December, "When I spoke about the Uighur Muslims, I was not against the Chinese people but against whoever is ill-treating them and those unwilling to lend a helping hand."

Ozil, who is of Islamic faith, came under scrutiny when he criticised the alleged persecution of Uighur Muslims in China. Arsenal also distanced themselves away from his comments claiming that the opinion was only of the player and not the club. The Gunners stated that they did not want to get involved in any political issues. However, Mesut Ozil has now explained that he was disappointed with his club's reaction after giving a lot for them on and off the pitch.

Ozil said in his interview: "The George Floyd killing sparked a Black Lives Matter campaign, and that is correct because we are all equal and people must fight against any injustice. But I wish that people would have stood up for the Muslims as well because there are a lot of Muslim fans that support Arsenal. They said that they don't get involved in politics but this wasn't about politics and they have got involved in other social issues as well." In conclusion, Mesut Ozil admitted that along with Black Lives Matter, it is important for the world to say "Muslim Lives Matter".

Image Credits - Mesut Ozil Instagram