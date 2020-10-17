NAP Vs ATN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A Live

Napoli are set to host Atalanta at the Stadio San Paolo on Saturday, October 17 at 6:30 pm IST. Napoli were hard done by at the hands of the Italian football association after they were handed a defeat without stepping foot on the pitch. Furthermore, Napoli were deducted one point for failing to turn up for the game against Juventus. The Neapolitans were blocked from travelling to Turin to face the Serie A champions as there were active cases in the squad. Here's a look at our NAP vs ATN Dream11 prediction, NAP vs ATN Dream11 team and the probable NAP vs ATN playing 11.

NAP vs ATN live: NAP vs ATN Dream11 prediction and preview

Atalanta are on a good run and have so far won all their three games. Napoli also have made a good start but missed out on three points and were docked a further point after they missed the Juve fixture. Based on recent form, our NAP vs ATN Dream11 prediction is that both teams will play out a closely fought game, with Atalanta slightly the favourites for the encounter.

All of the COVID-19 tests performed on the team group this morning have come back negative. — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) October 16, 2020

NAP vs ATN Dream11 prediction: Napoli vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

The last game between the two sides saw Atalanta beat Napoli 2-0. The last 26 clashes have been evenly fought with Napoli having won 11 games and Atalanta having won ten. The remaining five have been played out as draws.

NAP vs ATN Dream11 prediction: Probable NAP vs ATN playing 11

Napoli probable XI - David Ospina, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kostas Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly, Elseid Hysaj, Diego Demme, Fabian Ruiz, Dries Mertens, Hirving Lozano, Victor Osimhen, Matteo Politano

Atalanta probable XI - Marco Sportiello, Berat Djimsiti, Cristian Romero, Jose Luis Palomino, Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon, Mario Pasalic, Robin Gosens, Papu Gomez, Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel

NAP vs ATN live: NAP vs ATN Dream11 team, top picks

NAP vs ATN live: Napoli top picks

Hirving Lozano

Kalidou Koulibaly

NAP vs ATN live: Atalanta top picks

Robin Gosens

Marten de Roon

NAP vs ATN Dream11 prediction: NAP vs ATN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - David Ospina

Defenders - Kostas Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly, Berat Djimsiti

Midfielders - Marten de Roon, Mario Pasalic, Robin Gosens, Hirving Lozano (VC)

Forwards - Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel (C), Victor Osimhen

Note: The above NAP vs ATN Dream11 prediction, NAP vs ATN Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NAP vs ATN Dream11 team and NAP vs ATN Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

