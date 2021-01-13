NAP Vs EMP Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Coppa Italia Match Preview

Defending Coppa Italia champions Napoli host Serie B side Empoli for their round of 16 fixture of the domestic cup. The match will be played at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Wednesday, January 13, with kick-off at 10:15 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the NAP vs EMP Dream11 prediction, top picks and other details of the game.

Napoli defeated Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus in the Coppa Italia final last year and will be looking to retain their title this year. They walk into the match following a thrilling win against Udinese. Tiemoue Bakayoko's last-minute header helped the Partenopei register a narrow 2-1 victory and walk away with three important points in Serie A last weekend.

Following a roller coaster run of form, Napoli have managed to be in contention for European football next season as they are currently slotted 6th in the league standings. From 16 matches, Gennaro Gattuso’s men have cliched 10 wins, one draw and five losses, earning 31 points in Italy’s top-flight.

Empoli on the other hand are at the top of the Serie B table with 34 points to their name. They have registered nine wins, seven draws, and suffered just a single loss in 17 home matches as they look to solidify their position for promotion once the campaign ends.

NAP vs EMP Dream11 team News

The hosts will be without the services of Dries Mertens and Kalidou Koulibaly as the duo remains sidelined due to their respective injuries. Both are expected to be rested for the match. Victor Osimhen has been sent into self-isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus and will be unavailable for the clash.

Davide Zappella and Filippo Bandinelli miss out on Empoli's Coppa Italia clash against Napoli. Apart from the duo, Empoli coach Alessio Dionisi has no other injury concerns and has most of his squad available for selection. He is likely to field a strong 11 against Napoli.

NAP vs EMP Dream11 team: NAP vs EMP Playing 11

Goalkeeper - Alberto Brignoli

Defenders - G D Lorenzo, R. Fiamozzi, N. Casale

Midfielders - H. Lozano, T. Bakayaoko, S. Damiani, N. Bajrami, P. Zielinski,

Strikers - M. Oliveri, F. Lorente

NAP vs EMP Dream11 team top picks

Captain - F. Lorente or M. Oliveri

Vice-Captain - H. Lozano or S. Damiani

NAP vs EMP Match prediction

Napoli will start the match with great vigour and should find it easy to knock their opponents out on Wednesday. The hosts are the favourites to win the cup for the second time running and will likely achieve the feat.

Prediction: Napoli 3-1 Empoli

