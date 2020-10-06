Nashville Vs Minnesota Live Stream, Prediction, H2h, MLS Regular Season Live

Nashville SC are up against Minnesota United in the upcoming clash of the MLS regular season. Minnesota are currently at the fourth place in the Western Conference while Nashville finds themselves at the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference. Nashville have been a much-improved team post the COVID-19 lockdown and this game is all set to be an engaging one.

MLS live: Nashville vs Minnesota live stream

Date and time: Wednesday, October 11, 6 AM (IST)

Date and time: Tuesday, October 10, 7:30 PM (For viewers in the USA)

Venue: Nissan Stadium

The Boys in Gold. The Loons. Tomorrow.



Catch all the action on MyTV30, or check it out for yourself.



Limited tix still available: https://t.co/fBMYdcRUSD#EveryoneN pic.twitter.com/gzkHj0Mg48 — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) October 6, 2020

MLS tournament schedule: Nashville vs Minnesota live stream in India

The Nashville vs Minnesota live stream in India will be available to viewers by logging onto the FanCode app.

Tennessee on a Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/IZmMaeX7qK — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) October 5, 2020

MLS tournament schedule: Nashville vs Minnesota live stream in the USA

MLS fans in the USA can watch the Nashville vs Minnesota live telecast on the following channels:

ESPN

SiriusXM FC

SKOR North

ESPN Deportes+

ESPN Deportes

VidGo

ESPN3

Nashville vs Minnesota prediction: MLS regular season Head to Head

These two sides have never faced each other in the MLS before. MLS debutants Nashville will host the Minnesota United for the first time. The MLS newcomers have lost only one of their last eight games and Minnesota United now will attempt to try to end Nashville SC's home unbeaten streak.

Nashville vs Minnesota Officials: MLS regular season

Referee: Joseph Dickerson

Assistant Referees: Corey Parker, Adam Garner

4th Official: Kevin Broadley

VAR: Hilario Grajeda

Nashville vs Minnesota team news: Squads

Nashville vs Minnesota team news: Nashville SC

Joe Willis, Elliot Panicco, Brayan Beckles, Walker Zimmerman, Daniel Lovitz, Jimmy Medranda, Eric Miller, Jalil Anibaba, Dave Romney, Alistair Johnston, Taylor Washington, Ken Tribbett, Miguel Nazarite, Anibal Godoy, Dax McCarty, Alex Muyl, David Accam, Derrick Jones, Matt LaGrassa, Brian Anunga, Hany Mukhtar, Randall Leal, Abu Danladi, Dominique Badji, Jhonder Cadiz, Daniel Rios, Alan Winn

Nashville vs Minnesota team news: Minnesota United FC

Tyler Miller, Greg Ranjitsingh, Fred Emmings, Ike Opara, José Aja, Brent Kallman, Michael Boxall, Romain Métanire, Chase Gasper, Jacori Hayes, Osvaldo Alonso, Kevin Molino, Jan Gregus, Thomás Chacón, Robin Lod, Hassani Dotson, Raheem Edwards, Marlon Hairston, Matthew Bentley, Noah Billingsley, Luis Fernando Amarilla, Aaron Schoenfeld, Ethan Finlay, Mason Toye.

MLS Regular Season: Nashville vs Minnesota prediction

According to our Nashville vs Minnesota prediction, the game will be a narrow fight between the two sides.

