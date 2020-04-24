Neman Vs Energetik-BGU Live Streaming Details, Team News, Belarusian Premier League Live

Neman Grodno will go up against Energetik-BGU Minsk at ZSK Neman in their next Belarusian Premier League game. Neman Grodno are placed 14th position on the Belarusian Premier League points table after bagging five points in the season so far. Neman Grodno have just one win this season (Losses 2, Draws 2). Neman Grodno faced Dinamo Minsk in their last Belarusian Premier League live clash, which Neman Grodno won.

As for Energetik-BGU, they are on the 4th spot of the Belarusian Premier League live points table with nine points to their name so far in the season. Energetik-BGU have won a total of three games out of the five games played (Losses 2). Energetik-BGU faced Gorodeya in their last league match, which Energetik-BGU ended up losing 1-0.

Neman vs Energetik-BGU: Neman vs Energetik-BGU live streaming

There will be no Neman vs Energetik-BGU live streaming in India. However, here are the other details about the Neman vs Energetik-BGU game:

Competition: Belarusian Premier League Game: Neman vs Energetik-BGU Date and Time: April 24, 2020, at 10:30 PM IST Venue: ZSK Neman

Belarusian Premier League live: Neman vs Energetik-BGU team news

Belarusian Premier League live: Neman vs Energetik-BGU team (Neman full squad)

Dmitri Dudar, Sergey Kurganskiy, Arthur Malievsky, Giorgi Kantaria, Andrey Vasiljev, Danijel Stojković, Artur Slabashevich, Roman Vegerya, Evgeni Leshko, Yegor Khvalko, Oleg Murachev, Zoran Marušić, Aleksey Legchilin, Pavel Tsabelin, Valeri Zhukovski, Andrey Yakimov, Maksim Yablonski, Emir Shigaybaev, Vladislav Yatskevich, Pavel Tseslyukevich, Gegam Kadimyan, Volodymyr Koval, Gleb Rassadkin, Roman Pasevich, Dmitriy Ivanov

Belarusian Premier League live: Neman vs Energetik-BGU team (Energetik-BGU full squad)

Artur Lesko, Denis Sadovskiy, Artem Makavchik, Evgeni Yudchits, Artem Shkurdyuk, Pavel Shorats, Artem Sokol, Aleksey Nosko, Aleksandr Svirepa, Daniil Miroshnikov, Evgeni Vojna, Jasur Yakhshiboev, Jeremy Mawatu, Dmitri Girs, David Tweh, Victor Dias, Shakhboz Umarov, Vasili Sovpel, Dusan Bakic, Junior Atemengue, Aik Musahagian, Mukhammadzhon Loikov

