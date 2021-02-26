NEUFC Vs KBFC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, ISL 2021 Match Preview

Kerala Blasters FC will take on NorthEast United in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday, February 26. The game will be played at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa and will kick off at 7:30 PM IST. Here's a look at the NEUFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction, preview and other details surrounding the ISL fixture.

NEUFC vs KBFC live: Kerala vs NorthEast preview

NorthEast United FC have had an upturn in fortunes since the franchise hired Khalid Jamil as head coach. The Highlanders are unbeaten in their last eight games, accumulating 18 points in the same period to launch themselves into playoff contention. NorthEast just need a point on Friday to seal their place in the top four and ensure their second-ever appearance in the knockout phase. The Guwahati based outfit settled for a 2-1 win against East Bengal last time out and will look to close out their campaign on a high with a win over the struggling Blasters.

Kerala have had a forgetful campaign so far, and find themselves languishing at second from the bottom in the ISL standings. Since their win over Bengaluru FC, the Men in Yellow are winless in their last seven games with four draws and three defeats. The Blasters are out of the playoffs reckoning but will hope to spoil NorthEast United's part with a win on Friday, and their disappointing campaign on a winning note.

NEUFC vs KBFC live: Probable NEUFC vs KBFC playing 11

NorthEast United: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Provat Lakra, Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Imran Khan, Deshorn Brown, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado

Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Provat Lakra, Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Imran Khan, Deshorn Brown, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes, Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Denechandra Meitei, Sahal, Seityasen Singh, Vicente Gomez, Rohit Kumar, Jordan Murray, Gary Hooper

NEUFC vs KBFC Dream11 team

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes

Albino Gomes Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Dylan Fox, Sandeep Singh

Ashutosh Mehta, Dylan Fox, Sandeep Singh Midfielders: Vicente Gomez, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, Sahal

Vicente Gomez, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, Sahal Forwards: Jordan Murray, Gary Hooper, Luis Machado

NEUFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction: Top picks

NEUFC vs KBFC Dream11 team captain: Gary Hooper, Luis Machado

NEUFC vs KBGC Dream11 team vice-captain: Federico Gallego, Sahal

NEUFC vs KBFC match prediction

NorthEast United are clear favourites for the clash at Tilak Maidan and should get all three points on Friday. Blasters have their back against the wall in this one and will have to work very hard to shrug off their recent mediocre results. Our prediction is that the Highlanders will win the tie of 2-0.

Note: The above NEUFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction, NEUFC vs KBFC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NEUFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team and NEUFC vs KBFC Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.

