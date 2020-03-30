Sergio Ramos Net Worth, Salary, Real Madrid And Spain Career As Defender Turns 34

A fierce leader for Real Madrid, the villain of the game for many and a top-class defender for some - there are many versions of Sergio Ramos and the Spaniard has worked his way through to earn each one of those. Spain and Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos turned 34 on March 30. The Spaniard defender is considered one of the best centre-backs in modern football. Sergio Ramos has won two Euro Championships with Spain while also winning a World Cup. He has also won a legion of titles with Real Madrid.

Here's a look at the Sergio Ramos net worth section and his career so far for club and country.

Sergio Ramos net worth: Sergio Ramos salary at Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos reportedly earns around £200,000 (₹1,86,64,660) per week from Real Madrid. Sergio Ramos is one of the highest-paid players at Real Madrid, which explains the massive numbers in the Sergio Ramos net worth. Only Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard earn more than Sergio Ramos at the club. Sergio Ramos currently has only a year on his contract at Real Madrid as his contract is set to end in June 2021. However, a stint in the Chinese Super League could also add to the Sergio Ramos net worth section.

Sergio Ramos net worth: Properties and assets

The estimated Sergio Ramos net worth is around $80 million (₹6,014,600,000). Sergio Ramos is the owner of two lavish mansions in Spain which are over $10 million worth. Apart from the two villas, Sergio Ramos owns a residential apartment in Madrid. Sergio Ramos own a set of exotic cars which includes, Bentley, Porshe, Range Rover, Mercedes-AMG G 63 and many others, which add to the Sergio Ramos net worth.

Sergio Ramos net worth: Endorsements and sponsors

Nike is the official sponsor of Sergio Ramos for 14 years now. In 2016, Sergio Ramos penned a new deal with Nike for €2m per year. Sergio Ramos has been wearing Nike Tiempo and Nike Phantom vision boots in the ongoing season. Sergio Ramos is the brand ambassador of Gatorade, Pepsi and Hugo Boss. He also endorses Nivea Men and Assassin's Creed 3.

Sergio Ramos net worth: Social media

Sergio Ramos is a fan favourite and lives an exciting life off the pitch. The Spaniard always manages to entertain his fans and has millions of followers on social media. He has 37.8 million followers on Instagram and 16.9 million followers on Twitter. His share of social media earnings also adds up to the Sergio Ramos net worth.

Sergio Ramos wife

Sergio Ramos is married to a famous Spanish reporter and TV presenter, Pilar Rubio. Ramos married his long-time girlfriend, Pilar Rubio on June 15, 2019. Sergio Ramos wife is also a very famous figure in Spain and the power couple have a net worth in the millions.

Sergio Ramos for Real Madrid

Captain fantastic ✊



Champions League 🏆🏆🏆🏆

La Liga 🏆🏆🏆🏆

Supercopa de Espana 🏆🏆🏆🏆

Club World Cup 🏆🏆🏆🏆

UEFA Super Cup 🏆🏆🏆

Copa del Rey 🏆🏆pic.twitter.com/n2XwsXUcKn — Goal (@goal) March 30, 2020

Sergio Ramos for Spain

The most-capped Spain player of all time.



World Cup winner.



Two-time European Championship winner.



A true king of Spanish football 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/l4y3Pd79DZ — Goal (@goal) March 30, 2020

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures. (Credits: Sillyseason.com)