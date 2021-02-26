Newcastle Jets Vs Adelaide United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, W-League Live

Following an embarrassing defeat against Sydney FC, Adelaide United will battle it out against Newcastle Jets in the W-League. The match will be played on Friday, February 26, 2021. Here are the Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United live stream details, schedule, preview, prediction and other details of the match.

Also Read | Man United transfer news: Red Devils send scout to Sevilla to keep tab on Jules Kounde

Where to watch Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United live?

There will be no official broadcast for the W-League in India. But the Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United live:

Venue: No.2 Sports ground

Date: Friday, February 26, 2021

Time: 12.35 PM IST

Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United prediction and preview

Newcastle Jets were subject to a humiliating defeat against Melbourne Victory in the previous game. Kayla Ann Morrison and Catherine Zimmerman scored a goal each to win the game for their side, with Jets going down by a player with the red card to Rhianna Polliciana in the injury time.

On the other hand, Adelaide United lost out against current league leaders Sydney FC. The current league leaders bagged the advantage with goals from Remy Siemsen and Cortnee Vine. Although Matilda McNamara pulled one goal back for her side in the second half, the team at large could not salvage a draw.

Also Read | De Gea transfer: Man United doubt shotstopper's hefty-wage worth, keen on selling him

Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United team news

Newcastle Jets, in a major sigh of relief ahead of the Adelaide United clash, have reported no injuries whatsoever. But the likes of Evelyn Chronis and Tiana Jaber have been called up for the match on Friday. Meanwhile, Paige Zois has been excluded from the Adelaide squad due to technical reasons, while Natalie Tathem misses out due to a knee injury. In a major boost to the team, Tiffany Eliadis and Annalie Longo mark their return to the squad after recovering from their respective injuries.

Also Read | Man United transfer news: PL giants set to look beyond Jadon Sancho in 2021 summer window

W-League standings update

Adelaide United have a comparatively better positioning in the W-League than the Newcastle Jets. Adelaide sit fourth in the W-League standings, having racked up 13 points in eight games. They have bagged two victories and an equal number of defeats in the previous five games.

Newcastle Jets have struggled for fine form since the start of the current campaign. Jets have bagged just one victory in the competition after seven games, racking up four points in all. Newcastle Jets are on a three-game losing streak, and have salvaged a draw in the previous five games as well.

Also Read | Man United fans roast Anthony Martial after video of Solskjaer shouting circulates: WATCH

Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United prediction

Adelaide United have performed better comparatively than Newcastle Jets and hence are the favourites to win the clash 2-0.

Note: The Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: W-League website