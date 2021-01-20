Newcastle Jets Vs Brisbane Roar Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Standings

The Newcastle Jets were defeated by Macarthur FC in the previous A-League clash and look to make amends when they take on the Brisbane Roar on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Here are the Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar live stream details, prediction, team news, schedule, preview and other updates on the match.

How to watch A-League live? Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar live stream

There is no official broadcast for the A-League in India. But the live stream will be provided on the My Football Live app, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch A-League live:

Venue: Newcastle International Sports Centre

Date: Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Time: 1:35 PM IST

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar prediction and preview

600th goal: @WenzelHalls

500th goal: Massimo Maccarone

400th goal: ❓❓❓



After netting our 600th @ALeague goal, we take a look back at all our milestone strikes over the years - https://t.co/j4sn6IgXIo pic.twitter.com/yyqnKoclLi — Brisbane Roar FC (@brisbaneroar) January 14, 2021

The Newcastle Jets began their A-league campaign with a close-edged defeat against the Central Coast Mariners. Their dismal form has prolonged with no victory to their credit after three games. The Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, defeated the Melbourne Victory in the previous game, with Scott McDonald, Macaulay Gillesphey and Dylan Wenzel-Halls netting a goal each.

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar team news

The Newcastle Jets have a couple of injury concerns ahead of the Brisbane Roar clash. Ben Kantarovksi is set to miss out on the clash due to a calf injury with an anticipated return in the next few weeks. Lachlan Jackson will be unavailable for another four weeks following an injury to his ankle. Jack Simmons and Blake Archbold have been promoted for the clash.

Joe Champness and Jamie Young will be among the absentees for the Brisbane Roar. Meanwhile, Danny Kim and Masato Kudo have been promoted. The club has secured the signing of goalkeeper Bon Scott who has been included in the squad for the game against the Newcastle Jets.

A-League standings update

With no victory to their credit as of yet, the Newcastle Jets occupy the bottom spot in the A-League standings. Meanwhile, the Brisbane Roar have a victory and a defeat each this season and languish on the seventh spot. The Roar have racked up three points in all this season.

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar prediction

The Brisbane Roar, considering their recent run of form are the favourites to win the game 2-1.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Brisbane Roar Twitter