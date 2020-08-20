Barcelona Transfer News: Van De Beek, Memphis Depay And Michael Keane On Koeman's Wishlist

The 2-8 humiliating defeat for Barcelona at the hands of Bayern Munich has propelled the Catalan board into action. Manager Quique Setien was immediately replaced with Ronald Koeman, who has now put in place his transfer request, which includes three major players. Some players might also be sold amid the financial crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Lionel Messi REFUSED to give his shirt to Alphonso Davies after embarrassing 2-8 defeat

Barcelona transfer news: Ronald Koeman wants Ajax star Van de Beek

According to a report on the Barcelona transfer news by OK Diary, Ronald Koeman has submitted a list of three players that he wishes to rope in for the next season. This includes Ajax midfielder and once a Real Madrid target Donny van de Beek, apart from Lyon striker Memphis Depay and Everton defender Michael Keane.

Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic has seen a steep decline in his game time at Camp Nou and might be seeking an exit this transfer window. He could well be replaced by Koeman's fellow Dutchman Van de Beek, who has gained attention from top clubs across Europe, particularly arch-rivals Real Madrid and Premier League heavyweights Manchester United.

Also Read | Lionel Messi to Chelsea? Blues fans spot interesting development on Instagram

Barcelona transfer news: Ronald Koeman's wish list includes Memphis Depay

Ronald Koeman is also keen on bolstering the Barcelona attack. One of the club's most successful strikers Luis Suarez might be sold if a decent offer arrives. Reports suggest that a return to Ajax cannot be ruled out for the Uruguayan international. Meanwhile, Koeman has identified Memphis Depay as the ideal replacement after his magnificent display for Ligue 1 giants Lyon, according to Barcelona transfer news.

Also Read | Barcelona transfer news: Koeman to take over & wants Van De Beek, Abidal continues, Messi latest

Barcelona transfer news: Lionel Messi to stay with the Catalans?

The Barcelona transfer news also suggests that Ronald Koeman is keen on roping in Everton defender Michael Keane. The manager looks to reinforce the backline, with the club conceding eight times in one game against Bayern Munich. The club seeks the ideal replacement for an ageing Gerard Pique and Keane could well fit in. Barcelona transfer news also suggested that Lionel Messi might seek an exit from the club. However, Ronald Koeman insists that Messi still has a year left on his contract with Barcelona and it will be a privilege to have the best player in the world in his team.

Also Read | Man Utd target Van de Beek in relationship with Arsenal great Dennis Bergkamp’s daughter

Image courtesy: Depay/Barcelona Twitter/ Van de Beek Instagram