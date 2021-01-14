Neymar, Alvaro Gonzalez End Up In Twitter Spat After PSG Clinch French Super Cup

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr guided his side to more domestic glory recently as he scored from the spot to clinch the French Super Cup title. However, the final clash against Marseille did not conclude without a controversy. In the previous Ligue 1 clash between the two sides, Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez and Neymar ended up in a heated exchange. And the spat continued on Twitter after the French Super Cup final.

Neymar nets penalty for PSG vs Marseille to clinch French Super Cup

Argentine striker Mauro Icardi opened the scoring for Mauricio Pochettino in the 39th minute after a goalkeeping blunder by Steve Mandanda. In the 82nd minute, Icardi again had a brilliant opportunity to double the lead for the Parc des Princes oufit but was brought down by Yohann Pele, who had replaced Mandanda at half-time.

Despite calls for an offside, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) rather looked for the foul on the former Inter Milan striker. And a penalty was awarded to PSG, with Neymar stepping up to take it. The former Barcelona man made no mistake from the spot, sending Pele the other way, slotting home a fine right bottom finish.

Alvaro Gonzalez and Neymar Twitter spat continues after PSG vs Marseille clash

Although Dimitri Payet pulled one goal back just four minutes later, he could not help his side bag the equaliser. Apart from the victory, the feud between Neymar and Gonzalez continued on the field. The Marseille defender fouled the Brazilian forward on several occasions, while also putting his hands on Neymar’s face on one instance.

The two were up in arms against each other the last time PSG took on Marseille. Neymar had accused Gonzalez of directing racist comments on him, but the Spaniard denied his claims completely. And now conflict was back on the fore in the French Super Cup final.

Following the conclusion of the game, Neymar took to Twitter to mock Gonzalez. Tweeting an image of self, his caption, when translated read, “He-Hey, You’re Alvaro, right?” But Gonzalez decided not to ignore the jibe and responded to the tweet, “My parents always taught me to take out the trash. Go OM always.”

Alvaro Gonzalez response: Spaniard mocks Neymar with Pele image

But neither of the players were keen on burying the hatchet for the time being. Neymar again mocked the Marseille defender, insisting that “Gonzalez has forgotten to lift trophies,” The Spaniard tweeted a picture of Brazil great Pele with three World Cup trophies, claiming that Neymar was a shadow of the “eternal king.”

Ultimately, Neymar ended the conversation by claiming that Gonzalez would always be in his shadow, while also crediting himself for making Gonzalez famous. In a recent development, Gonzalez has sent a video to El Chiringuito. He tries to brush off the blame from him, insisting that people are well aware that the PSG superstar was provoking him throughout the game.

Image courtesy: PSG, Alvaro Gonzalez Instagram