Wayne Rooney Wins 21-month Fight For Tractor Parking In $25 Million Worth Cheshire Mansion

Former Man United striker Wayne Rooney has been granted permission to build a shed to park his tractor in his new Cheshire mansion. The former England international is currently involved in a player-cum-coaching role at Derby County and was embroiled in a 21-month legal battle with the authorities over the issue. Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen Rooney along with their four sons plan to move to the £20 million ($25 million) Cheshire mansion within months.

Wayne Rooney Mansion: Man United legend granted permission to park Tractor in new mansion

The Cheshire East Council granted permission to build a shed for the tractor in the Wayne Rooney mansion which has caused problems in the local area since Rooney submitted plans to convert the series of farm buildings in July 2018. The Wayne Rooney Mansion features a football pitch, allowing Rooney to practice his skills in the sanctity of his own home and comes with 40 acres of its own ground. Rooney reportedly splashed out £4 million ($5 million) for a property designer in order to construct the swanky Wayne Rooney mansion with the pitch also having changing rooms. The Wayne Rooney mansion consists of a bar, TV room, wine cellar, indoor swimming pool, cinema room and many spa-like facilities.

Wayne Rooney Mansion: Wayne Rooney net worth

Wayne Rooney was one of the highest-paid footballers during his time with Premier League side Man United. According to therichest.com, the Wayne Rooney net worth figure stands at a mammoth £128 million ($160 million). Rooney was reportedly paid a basic wage of £250,000 ($312,625) a week at Manchester United that rose to £300,000 ($375,000) when the value of his commercial rights was accounted for. His wages at Everton were reportedly at £150,000 ($187,575) while D.C United paid him £55,000 ($70,000) a week according to the MLS Player's Association. According to The Sun, Rooney will earn a similar fee at Derby County.

