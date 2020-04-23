Neymar Asked To Agree To €20 Million Pay Cut To Join Barcelona: Report

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar has been linked with a return to his former club Barcelona since his move to the French capital in 2017. In the recent round of Neymar transfer rumours, it has been revealed that the Brazil international will have to agree to a salary cut if he were to play for the defending LaLiga champions again.

Neymar transfer: Neymar pay cut on cards?

According to Catalan-based sports outlet Mundo Deportivo, Neymar might be asked to agree to a substantial pay cut if he is let off by PSG this summer. He currently pockets a reported €50 million ($54million) annually from the French giants including a sponsorship deal with Qatar National Bank. However, he could be forced to settle for €30 million ($33million) if he re-joins Barcelona in the near future.

Neymar transfer: PSG contract runs until 2022 amid Neymar pay cut talks

Neymar was reportedly on the verge of a Barcelona return last summer. However, a deal fell through at the last moment after PSG decided against any transfer deal with the Catalan giants. Meanwhile, Neymar's contract with the Parisians runs until 2022 and he is yet to agree to a contract extension with the defending Ligue 1 champions.

Neymar transfer: Contract extension until 2025?

It was recently reported that PSG are keen on extending Neymar’s stay at Parc des Princes at least until 2025. The deal could see him earn a staggering €734,000 ($790,000) in weekly wages. This move has been cited to ward off any potential transfer threat from Barcelona.

Neymar transfer: Swap deal involving Griezmann rumours

There have been reports suggesting that Barcelona could agree to a swap deal involving Antoine Griezmann and Neymar with PSG. Both clubs are likely to accrue heavy financial losses due to the coronavirus lockdown, a concern that was echoed by PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi as well as Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu. A swap deal, therefore, has reportedly been mooted between the two as Griezmann has failed to assert his presence at Camp Nou so far.