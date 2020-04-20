Neymar To Be Offered Contract Extension Worth €734,000 A Week To Snub Barcelona: Report

Amid interest from LaLiga giants Barcelona, the Neymar contract extension has been trending on social media. It is reported that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are keen on extending the Neymar contract which would keep the Brazilian at the Parc des Princes until 2025. The Neymar contract extension would also include a staggering €734,000-a-week wage deal.

Neymar's world-record transfer from Barcelona to PSG

In the summer of 2017, Neymar made the move from Barcelona to the French capital in a world-record transfer deal reportedly worth €222 million. His existing deal with PSG that expires in the summer of 2022 sees him earn a reported €688,000 a week but there are plenty of reports that have linked the Brazilian with a return to the Camp Nou this summer. In order to fend off interest from Barcelona, PSG sporting director Leonardo is reportedly prepared to offer Neymar a contract extension that would possibly put an end to the rumours of a possible return to Spain. Neymar spent four seasons at Barcelona winning the Champions League in 2015.

Neymar contract extension details

According to reports from Diario Sport, PSG are prepared to open talks with the 28-year-old over the Neymar contract extension. Although the current Neymar contract expires in June 2022, PSG are willing to tie down the winger at the French capital for three more years. The lucrative Neymar contract extension would bring him closer to only two players that earn more than the PSG talisman - global superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. It is reported that Neymar could earn up to €734,000 a week (€38m a year) if he agrees on the contract extension.

PSG wants to renew Neymar’s contract for 38 million per year until 2025 pic.twitter.com/65UaAudrnO — Transfers (@Transfers_New_) April 19, 2020

Neymar is already the highest earner in Ligue 1 with his fellow PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe second on the list, earning a reported €430,000 a week. The star forward has already scored 18 goals and notched up 10 assists for PSG this term helping them to the quarter-finals of the Champions League as well as putting them at the top of the French top division. PSG currently hold a 12-point gap at the summit of the Ligue 1 table ahead of second-placed Marseille as they aim to defend their title for the third season in a row.

