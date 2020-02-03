Neymar Lashes Out At Referee In PSG Tunnel For Booking Him Against Montpellier: WATCH

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defeated Montpellier in Ligue 1 to maintain their lead in the competition. However, the match witnessed multiple controversies. In one such instance, Brazilian forward Neymar Jr was seen involved in an altercation with the match referee.

Neymar showboating: He gets booked for attempting rainbow flick

This happened yesterday in the PSG tunnel after the referee booked Neymar for showboating.



Neymar: "I play football and this man gives me a yellow card."



Referee: "Speak french. Speak french."



Neymar: "Speak french my ass." 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DOnIuGR1yQ — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) February 2, 2020

In the 39th minute of the game, Neymar was booked by the referee for attempting a rainbow flick. However, Neymar was of the view that he was knocked down by Teji Savanier and Florent Mollet. However, his opinions did not matter, at least to the official. As the first half ended, the teams began to withdraw towards the dressing room, when Neymar was seen arguing with the referee.

Neymar showboating: The Brazilian and the referee argue inside tunnel

Neymar was seen taunting the referee by stating, “I play football and this man gives me a yellow card.” The referee responded furiously by asking the winger to speak in French. However, Neymar retaliated by saying, “speak French my ass.”

PSG vs Montpellier: Kylian Mbappe argues with Thomas Tuchel

PSG manager Tuchel substituted Mbappe earlier today and he was absolutely fuming with the decision.



This isn't good at all, just a reminder that Mbappe still hasn't signed a new contract with PSG. 👀 pic.twitter.com/djRngUpyCD — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) February 1, 2020

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe was also involved in an argument with manager Thomas Tuchel after the striker was subbed off in the game against Montpellier. While being substituted, Tuchel grabbed Mbappe’s arm to explain to him his decision. However, Mbappe was in no mood to speak to his manager as the two were seen arguing on the sidelines.

PSG vs Montpellier: Defending Ligue 1 Champions score five past their opponents

PSG defeated Montpellier in Ligue 1, scoring five past their opponents. Pablo Sarabia, Angel di Maria, Kylian Mbappe and Layvin Kurzawa scored for the defending Ligue 1 Champions, while Montpellier’s Daniel Congre netted an own goal.

Neymar has been in great form for the defending Ligue 1 Champions this season. He has scored 15 goals in 18 appearances. He has also bagged 10 assists to his credit. His side are leading in Ligue 1 with a 12-point lead over second placed Marseille. They will next play against Nantes on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 (February 5 according to IST).

