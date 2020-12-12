Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream: How To Watch Madrid Derby And Team News

Spanish giants Real Madrid succeeded in edging past the group stage after defeating Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League midweek. The defending LaLiga champions now shift focus back to the Spanish domestic competition, having slipped in the title race, courtesy of a mixed start to the campaign. Los Blancos, in arguably the greatest challenge in the competition this season, take on league leaders Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live? Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream

There will be no broadcast for the Madrid derby in India. But the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream can be accessed on the official Facebook page of LaLiga. Besides, the lives scores will be updated regularly on the official social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid.

Venue: Estadio Alfredo di Stefano

Date: Saturday, December 12, 2020 (Sunday IST)

Time: 1.30 am IST

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid preview

Real Madrid host their city rivals on Saturday in the first derby of the season. Zinedine Zidane's men arrive in the game following two back-to-back victories, including in the Champions League. Los Blancos defeated Sevilla in the previous LaLiga clash, with Vinicius Jr's deflected shot resulting in an own goal. The defending champions sit fourth in the table with 20 points in 11 games.

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid have endured to their best possible start in the past few seasons. Diego Simeone's men defeated Real Valladolid in the previous fixture and are undefeated in the competition. The Rojiblancos top the LaLiga charts, having racked up 26 points in 10 games, managing a point's lead over second-placed Real Sociedad, albeit two games in hand.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid team news

Hectic LaLiga fixtures have resulted in massive injury crisis for the defending LaLiga champions. Zidane will miss out on Eden Hazard with a muscle injury. The former Chelsea star has struggled with an embarrassing nine injuries ever since moving to the Spanish capital. Besides, Luka Jovic sits on the sidelines with a muscle injury, while Martin Odegaard is excluded from the squad due to physical discomfort.

Atletico Madrid have also struggled with injuries to key players, but Simeone has succeeded in pulling off exceptional performances with the squad at his disposal. Diego Costa continues to miss out due to physical discomfort, while defender Raul Jimenez struggles with a muscle injury. Besides, Manuel Sanchez will also miss out on the derby.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid predicted line-ups

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vasquez, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak, Felipe, Stefan Savic, Mario Hermoso, Koke, Saul Niguez, Marcos Llorente, Kieran Trippier, Yannick Carrasco, Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid prediction

Real Madrid are undefeated in the previous three LaLiga fixtures against Atletico Madrid and are the favourites to win the clash.

Note: The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the predictions.

Image courtesy: Real Madrid Twitter