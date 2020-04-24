Neymar Struggling With Anxiety In Lockdown, PSG Star Claims To Miss Football

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr has claimed that he has been suffering from anxiety amid the uncertainty over a possible return of football. As the sporting events including the Ligue1 and the Champions League stand suspended, Neymar has claimed that he is missing his PSG teammates.

Also Read | Neymar asked to agree to €20 million pay cut to join Barcelona: Report

Neymar anxiety: PSG star feels anxious

The Match Of Our Lives

In collaboration with the United Nations we want to share with you this message

.

.

O Jogo de Nossas Vidas

Em colaboração com as Nações Unidas, queremos compartilhar com você esta mensagem#MatchOfOurLives #COVID19 #Solidarity #Together @UN @UNGeneva pic.twitter.com/yMvGEOsYC7 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) April 11, 2020

PSG star Neymar wrote about the ongoing crisis on his personal website. The Brazil international claimed that he feels anxious not knowing when football will resume. He said he was missing training alongside his PSG teammates as well as the wild atmosphere at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar anxiety: Brazilian hopes for a quick decision on football return

Neymar claimed he still misses football, while also stating that fans will be hoping for domestic leagues to resume soon to see their favourite players battle it out on the field. He also hoped that a decision is made soon on the resumption of football across Europe.

Also Read | Neymar hosted dinner party for entire PSG squad before UCL comeback win over Dortmund

Neymar anxiety: Neymar quarantine in Brazil

One more day 💪🏽 keep strong and stay safe 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/3vu0lNsfRD — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) April 21, 2020

Neymar returned to his hometown in Brazil just days before a nationwide lockdown was imposed to curb coronavirus in France. Since then, the former Barcelona man has been providing constant Neymar quarantine updates through his various social media handles.

Also Read | Who is Tiago Ramos? Neymar's mother's 22-year-old boyfriend supports Real Madrid

Neymar net worth

According to Wealthy Gorilla, the Neymar net worth stands at €171 million ($185 million). According to Forbes, he earns an astonishing amount of €36.8 million ($41 million) at PSG alone, while he also pockets a substantial amount through various brand endorsements.

Also Read | Barcelona's financial distress could compel Neymar to join Man United: Report