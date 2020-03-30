Neymar Hits Back At 'ignoring Social Distancing' Claim Despite Being Seen With Friends

Paris Saint Germain superstar Neymar denied claims that he is not taking the coronavirus lockdown situation seriously. The coronavirus pandemic has caused the unprecedented disruption of sporting events all across the globe. Footballers all around the world have been advised to remain indoors and follow protocol while the coronavirus lockdown is still in effect. However, Neymar was spotted playing volleyball with his friends and son, Lucca in his mansion and that has attracted severe criticism on social media.

ALSO READ: Liverpool Will Be Furious If The League Gets Suspended: Man United Legend Paul Ince

Coronavirus pandemic: Neymar enjoys despite coronavirus lockdown

The 28-year-old Neymar flew to his homeland Brazil earlier this month so he could hole up at his luxury mansion near Rio de Janeiro. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Neymar appeared to have a jolly good time with his friends and son, Lucca as they played a game of volleyball together. The fun outdoor time was posted on Instagram by the Brazilian superstar even the coronavirus pandemic ensured that the spread of the deadly bug was still looming large.

ALSO READ: Serie A Could Be Cancelled Soon And Juventus Could Be Declared Champions: Report

Coronavirus pandemic: Neymar slammed for disobeying coronavirus lockdown rules

Neymar posted a picture of his friends relaxing after a game of volleyball and was hammered by social media users. The picture drew plenty of comments expressing anger towards Neymar for not following the coronavirus lockdown law and continuing the trend of social distancing. With the whole world in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Neymar was accused of acting irresponsibly. Here is the Instagram post by Neymar which drew lots of attention regarding the coronavirus social distancing:

ALSO READ:Ronaldino Has 'lost His Famous Smile' In Prison Reveals Ex-Paraguay Striker Nelson Cuevas

Neymar hits back regarding coronavirus social distancing issue

A spokesperson has admitted that the photo in question was published on Neymar’s Instagram account and showcases him with other people who are in quarantine with him, people who live and travelled together from Paris to Brazil. Despite the coronavirus social distancing, Neymar offered his home to all of them so they could spend the first two weeks in quarantine together before meeting up with their respective families. Neymar continues to train by keeping himself in shape at his £6 million ($7.44 million) property. The most recent Neymar transfer news has linked the Brazilian winger with a return to Barcelona.

ALSO READ: Sergio Ramos Net Worth, Salary, Real Madrid And Spain Career As Defender Turns 34