Neymar Tries To Pull Off 'butt Pass' Against Stade Reims As PSG Emerge Victorious: Watch

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar Jr is known for his exploits on the field. The player has been performing exceptionally well for the Parisians. A video showcasing Neymar’s play-making genius during PSG's clash against Stade Reims is doing the rounds of the internet.

Stade Reims vs PSG: Neymar's butt pass is doing the rounds on social media

The butt pass. pic.twitter.com/Rw6oMD9tBY — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 22, 2020

PSG played against Stade Reims in the French League. During one of the moments of the game, Neymar was seen doing something uncommon. In the video being circulated on the internet, the Brazilian is seen performing a ‘butt pass’.

Stade Reims vs PSG: The Parisians emerged victorious in French League Cup

PSG defeated Stade Reims in the French League Cup with a 3-0 scoreline. Defender Marquinhos opened the scoring for the Parisians in the 9th minute of the game. The Brazilian defender scored a header, assisted by his compatriot Neymar. PSG saw their goal tally being doubled when Neymar flicked in a free-kick and Reim defender Ghislai Konan netted in his team’s net under pressure from Marquinhos. Tanguy Kouassi scored the third of the night from a re-bound, earlier struck by Leandro Paredes.

PSG will next play against Lille in Ligue 1

Neymar has been enjoying a great campaign this season. The Brazilian, who secured a move to PSG from Barcelona in 2017, has made a total of 15 appearances across all competitions. He has netted 13 goals, while also managing to bag seven assists. His side are leading in Ligue 1 having bagged 49 points in 20 games. The defending Ligue 1 Champions will next play against Lille on Sunday, January 26, 2020 (January 27 according to IST).

