Neymar Becomes Victim Of PSG Players' 'snake Prank' In Dressing Room: Watch

Football News

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) players played a prank on Neymar Jr by placing a rubber snake in the Brazilian's locker to frighten him. Watch the video here.

Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar Jr is known for his exploits on the field. The player has been performing exceptionally well for the Parisians. However, a video of the player’s antics in the dressing room is going viral on social media.

Also Read | Neymar net worth, PSG salary, endorsements and more details about the Brazilian star

PSG players played 'snake prank' on Neymar 

In a video posted by PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes on Instagram, the team’s players seem to have played a prank on Neymar Jr. The Brazilian winger is seen opening his locker while his teammates Angel di Maria and Mauro Icardi keep observing Neymar. As soon as Neymar opens the locker, he finds a rubber snake after which Di Maria and Mauro Icardi along with Neymar erupt in laughter.

Also Read | Neymar meets Stephen Curry nervously after 2016 Warriors game in throwback video

Neymar is set to feature in a documentary series

Neymar is reportedly set to feature in a documentary series on Netflix. It is reported that the crew that is producing and filming the documentary have already had multiple meetings with Neymar. French media outlet La Parisien reported that Netflix beat stiff competition from Amazon Prime to earn the rights to feature Neymar's documentary on their streaming service. 

Also Read | Neymar picks former Barcelona teammates, Mbappe, Hazard in dream five-a-side team

PSG will next play against Lille in Ligue 1

Neymar has been enjoying a great campaign this season. The Brazilian, who secured a move to PSG from Barcelona in 2017, has made a total of 15 appearances across all competitions. He has netted 13 goals, while also managing to bag seven assists. His side are leading in Ligue 1 having bagged 49 points in 20 games. Second-placed Marseille trail by eight points to PSG. The defending Ligue 1 Champions will next play against Lille on Sunday, January 26, 2020 (January 27 according to IST).

Also Read | Neymar set to star in his own Netflix documentary with 'crew regularly around him'

 

