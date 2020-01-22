Neymar Set To Star In His Own Netflix Documentary With 'crew Regularly Around Him'

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar is reportedly set to feature in a documentary series on Netflix. It is reported that the crew that is producing and filming the documentary have already had multiple meetings with Neymar and shooting in the PSG training ground have already begun.

Netflix is currently working on a documentary series focusing on Neymar. Filming teams would access to the PSG training center and would closely follow the Brazilian off the field.

French media outlet La Parisien reported that Netflix beat stiff competition from Amazon Prime to earn the rights to feature Neymar's documentary on their streaming service. Back in September, the outlet quoted an Amazon spokesman saying there is quite a lot of competition for content with football biggest superstars. Universal Pictures produced a documentary on Cristiano Ronaldo in 2015. Lionel Messi also featured in a documentary released in 2014.

Several football teams have already featured in documentaries in recent years. Amazon Prime produced documentaries for defending Premier League champions Manchester City, Championship club Leeds United and German club Borussia Dortmund. Netflix produced a documentary for Juventus in 2018. Tottenham Hotspur also confirmed in October 2019 that they partnered with Amazon for a documentary to be released in 2020.

Neymar's documentary and other appearances

It looks like Neymar will be the lastest join the bandwagon. Neymar has already made a couple of appearances on the big screen. The 27-year-old made a cameo appearance in 2017 film XXX: Return of Xander Cage and also played a few scenes in season three of the popular Netflix show La casa de papel or Money Heist.

Reports in France suggest the film crew have been repeatedly spotted with Neymar in the PSG training area. Neither Netflix nor PSG have commented on the nature of the said documentary but it is believed that it will be a multi-part documentary that will closely follow him off the field.