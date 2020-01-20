Neymar Meets Stephen Curry Nervously After 2016 Warriors Game In Throwback Video

Neymar is one of the biggest names in the football world. The Brazil international broke the transfer record when he joined French champions Paris Saint Germain from Barcelona for a world-record £200 million ($260 million) fee back in 2017. He is also known to be a basketball fanatic. Back in 2016, he had visited the Golden State Warriors, where he swapped jerseys with Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Barbosa and Varejao. Neymar had also done the same with Stephen Curry.

Neymar recalls his meeting with Stephen Curry

Neymar in an interview with House of Highlights had admitted that Steph Curry was his favourite basketball player and he was one of the stars that made him starstruck. Neymar in the interview also admitted that he was even shaking when the two met. He said that he is also a fan and it was a unique moment for him.

Neymar speaks on his relationship with PSG fans

Recently, media daily AS stated that Neymar has turned down PSG's approach to extend his current contract, which runs till 2022. There were also reports about Lionel Messi chatting with Neymar over WhatsApp about his possible departure from Barcelona. It is believed that Messi has informed Neymar that he would leave the Catalan giants within the next two years. However, Neymar said that there is immense affection and great respect between him and Paris Saint-Germain supporters. This is despite him attempting to force his return back to Barcelona last summer.

Warriors star Stephen Curry's return

Stephen Curry sustained a broken left hand early in the season against the Pheonix Suns and his return was initially expected to be between four to six weeks. But after undergoing surgery to repair his hand, the point guard might be expected to take the court after the end of NBA All-Star game.

Stephen Curry loses top spot in terms of jersey sales

Stephen Curry's loss has been LeBron James' gain as the Los Angeles Lakers star has once again regained the top spot among jerseys sold at NBAStore.com. Stephen Curry was leading the charts from 2015-2017 when Golden State Warriors had won three NBA championship and made five straight NBA Finals appearances but James reclaimed the top spot when he joined the Los Angeles Lakers last season.