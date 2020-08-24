Neymar Left In TEARS After PSG Suffer Champions League Final Heartbreak; WATCH

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) suffered agony in their first-ever Champions League final appearance as Kingsley Coman's header was enough to secure a 1-0 win for Bayern Munich, who were crowned European champions for the sixth time. The disappointment among the PSG stars was apparent at the full-time whistle as Brazil superstar Neymar failed to hold back his tears inside the Estadio da Luz. Neymar then needed to be persuaded to collect his runners-up medal following his underwhelming performance in the Champions League final on Sunday night. PSG failed to convert their chances at the start of the game and eventually ran out of steam and ideas in the second period after Coman nodded home the only goal of the game in the 59th minute.

PSG vs Bayern: Neymar in tears in the dugout following UCL final defeat

PSG talisman Neymar failed to hide his emotions after the Champions League defeat against Bayern Munich on Sunday night and was seen with tears rolling down his eyes when he sat in the dugout. The three-time Ligue 1 champion was visibly distraught as the cameras picked up the sight of Neymar crying. He was then consoled by PSG sporting director Leonardo as well as teammate Kylian Mbappe. Initially, Neymar was not prepared to walk up to the stage to collect his runners-up medal but was finally persuaded by his teammates and Leonardo Araujo.

Neymar also shed a few tears on the pitch soon after the full-time whistle and was consoled by Bayern star David Alaba, who appeared to have a long conversation with the PSG attacker. Bayern star and Neymar's national compatriot Philippe Coutinho was also spotted trying to console the former Barcelona star. After picking up his runners-up medal, Neymar appeared to have a chat with PSG boss Thomas Tuchel, who later refused to blame the Brazilian for the defeat.

PSG vs Bayern: Neymar man-marked tightly as Kingsley Coman steals the limelight

Neymar had a great chance to give PSG the lead in the early stages of the game but saw his effort smartly saved by Bayern 'keeper Manuel Neuer. Although he managed to show flashes of brilliance from time to time, Neymar was constantly man-marked by the Bayern defence and eventually unable to create a clear-cut opening for the Parisians. Neymar was instrumental in PSG's journey to the final after putting in inspirational displays against Dortmund, Atalanta and RB Leipzig in their previous fixtures but was unable to steal the limelight in the final.

In fact, it was a former PSG star in the form of Kingsley Coman who made the headlines. The 24-year-old Bayern winger headed in from Joshua Kimmich's cross in the 59th minute to open the scoring and that goal was eventually enough for the Bundesliga giants to win their sixth European Cup. Here's a look at the PSG vs Bayern Champions League final highlights:

Image Credits - Neymar Instagram