Neymar Is Essential But Not Irreplaceable In National Side: Brazil Team Manager Tite

Football News

Brazil national team manager Tite has claimed that while Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar Jr. is essential to the national team, he is not irreplaceable.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neymar

Brazil boss Tite has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is not essential for the success of the Brazilian national team. Neymar has already represented Brazil in over 100 international matches, winning the Confederations Cup and an Olympic Gold medal. While Tite admitted that the former Barcelona forward is an important part of the national team, Tite also said that he is not the only vital cog of the Brazilian football team. 

Also Read: Neymar Coronavirus: PSG star Hits Back At 'ignoring Social Distancing' Claim Despite Being Seen With Friends

Neymar transfer: Brazil boss Tite believes PSG star not essential for the success of Brazil 

Speaking to France Football, Brazil coach Tite admired Neymar's skill set and said that he brings unpredictability to the game. The Brazil boss added that Neymar offers individual talent or a collective solution which other players cannot. Tite further added that Neymar will sparkle when he is at his complete physical and mental strength and the potential of the team is not realised. He added that Neymar is essential to Brazil, but he isn't irreplaceable. 

Also Read: Real Madrid Slap $900 Million Release Clause On Fede Valverde Amid Man United Interest

Neymar transfer: Former Barcelona star linked with Real Madrid transfer

Neymar has been time and again linked with a transfer away from PSG since his exit from Barcelona. The Brazil forward joined PSG for a world-record €222 million fee in 2017, but his time in Paris has been marred by injuries and controversies. Neymar has been linked with a sensational return back to Barcelona, while their El Clasico rivals Real Madrid are also considered favourites for his signature. 

Also Read: Jadon Sancho Transfer: Dortmund Reportedly Demand €130 Million For Man United Target

Neymar coronavirus: PSG star courts controversy amidst COVID-19 crisis

Neymar has had his fair share of controversies in the past and the PSG forward received criticism from fans across the globe for apparently ridiculing the coronavirus isolation instructions to play a game of beach volleyball in Brazil. However, the former Barcelona star hit back, denying that he had breached government protocol. Neymar's communications manager released a statement saying that the people in question were in isolation with the forward having travelled from Paris to Brazil with him. 

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Wanted To Workout At 11 PM After Grueling Serie A Match: Medhi Benatia

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

First Published:
