Neymar Is Essential But Not Irreplaceable In National Side: Brazil Team Manager Tite

Brazil boss Tite has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is not essential for the success of the Brazilian national team. Neymar has already represented Brazil in over 100 international matches, winning the Confederations Cup and an Olympic Gold medal. While Tite admitted that the former Barcelona forward is an important part of the national team, Tite also said that he is not the only vital cog of the Brazilian football team.

Neymar transfer: Brazil boss Tite believes PSG star not essential for the success of Brazil

Speaking to France Football, Brazil coach Tite admired Neymar's skill set and said that he brings unpredictability to the game. The Brazil boss added that Neymar offers individual talent or a collective solution which other players cannot. Tite further added that Neymar will sparkle when he is at his complete physical and mental strength and the potential of the team is not realised. He added that Neymar is essential to Brazil, but he isn't irreplaceable.

Neymar transfer: Former Barcelona star linked with Real Madrid transfer

Neymar has been time and again linked with a transfer away from PSG since his exit from Barcelona. The Brazil forward joined PSG for a world-record €222 million fee in 2017, but his time in Paris has been marred by injuries and controversies. Neymar has been linked with a sensational return back to Barcelona, while their El Clasico rivals Real Madrid are also considered favourites for his signature.

Neymar coronavirus: PSG star courts controversy amidst COVID-19 crisis

Neymar has had his fair share of controversies in the past and the PSG forward received criticism from fans across the globe for apparently ridiculing the coronavirus isolation instructions to play a game of beach volleyball in Brazil. However, the former Barcelona star hit back, denying that he had breached government protocol. Neymar's communications manager released a statement saying that the people in question were in isolation with the forward having travelled from Paris to Brazil with him.

