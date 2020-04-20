UEFA Pondering Over Hosting Remaining UCL And UEL Games In August 2020: Report

A UEFA Champions League return is likely to take place in August 2020 once countries have the coronavirus pandemic under control. Football across the continent has been ground to a halt following to the spread of the deadly bug and as a result, the Champions League and Europa League was suspended indefinitely. However, UEFA is considering the option of a Champions League return as well as the return of the Europa League later this year to finish off the remaining games left in the European tournaments.

UEFA Champions League suspension: Champions League return in August?

Following the spread of the coronavirus in Europe, UEFA immediately suspended the Champions League and Europa League. However, UEFA is now in the midst of organising the return date for the two European competitions. According to Sky Sport Italia, UEFA will meet up with its 55 federations to discuss the Europa League and Champions League return that is suggested for a scheduled return in August.

UEFA Champions League return schedule

Following the plan from UEFA, the first week of August would see the unfinished last 16 clashes take place, leaving the second week for the quarter-finals to get underway. The format is expected to remain a two-legged affair until the final which would still take place in Istanbul, but the changed date of the final is now scheduled for August 29. The quarter-finals of the elite tournament would supposedly be held on August 11-12 and 14-15 with the semifinal clashes on August 18-19 and 21-22. The UEFA Europa League would follow a similar pattern as the Round of 16 games would end on August 2-3 with the final held on August 27.

Uefa are provisionally earmarking Aug 29 as the date to play the Champions League final as talks over the rescheduling of the European and domestic season continue https://t.co/8gkgp9LSRZ — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) April 16, 2020

Coronavirus in Europe: Champions League 2020-21 season postponed?

With the UEFA plan to hold and finish the Champions League 2019-20 season in August, it is likely that next season's tournaments would be postponed. Therefore the start of the 2020-21 campaign would be delayed until October, just a month after the completion of the current Champions League season. According to Worldometer, the coronavirus in Europe has claimed 101,910 deaths so far.

