Neymar Speaks About His Relationship With PSG Fans Post Rumours Linking Him To Barcelona

Paris Saint Germain star forward Neymar's time in Paris has seen a lot of ups and downs so far. The Brazil international joined the French champions for a world-record £200 million ($260 million) fee back in 2017. It was after a successful four-year spell at Barcelona. Unfortunately for Neymar, his fitness and disciplinary issues made headlines more than his on-field performances.

Ligue1: Neymar transfer from Barcelona

Neymar was the subject of multiple bids made by Barcelona during the summer. However, he remained at Paris Saint-Germain. After being dropped from the squad initially due to transfer attempts, Neymar slowly forced his way back into the PSG starting 11. Reports in popular media outlet AS stated that Neymar has turned down PSG's approach to extend his current contract which runs till 2022.

Reports emerged that Lionel Messi has spoken to Neymar over WhatsApp about his possible departure from Barcelona. It is believed that Messi has informed Neymar that he would leave the Catalan giants within the next two years. This news is significant due to the fact that Messi has spent his entire career playing for Barcelona.

Ligue1: Neymar speaks about his relationship with PSG fans

Neymar said that there is immense affection and great respect between him and Paris Saint-Germain supporters. This is despite him attempting to force his return back to Barcelona last summer.

After recovering from a hamstring injury, Neymar was back in the first team at the start of the 2019-20 season. He netted 10 goals in 11 Ligue 1 appearances. He recently found the back of the net twice in PSG's 3-3 draw at home to Monaco on Sunday. Speaking after the match, Neymar said that his arrival at PSG was one of the best feelings of his football life.

Speaking about forcing his way to Barcelona, he said that everyone knows what happened last summer. It's in the past and today, he is a PSG player and he will continue to give his all. He further added that there is immense affection and great respect among the supporters. He also wants supporters to continue to do what they do in the stands.

Ligue1: PSG vs AS Monaco highlights

In a very hard-fought encounter, PSG were held to a 3-3 draw by Monaco at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. There were four goals scored in the first half with Neymar scoring two goals. Fode Ballo Toure then scored an own goal to level the score. Gelson Martins and Wissam Ben Yedder netted one each for Monaco.

Islam Slimani equalised 20 minutes from time to hand his team a well-earned draw. PSG continue to lead the points table with 46 points from 19 games, while Monaco are placed 8th on the points table with 29 points from 19 games.