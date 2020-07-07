Xavi Extends Al-Sadd Stay Until 2020-21 Season Amid Barcelona Rumours

Defending LaLiga champions Barcelona’s poor run of form and the ensuing conflict between the first-team players led by Lionel Messi and manager Quique Setien appears far from reaching a conclusion even as Barcelona picked up a much-needed win in their last game. Although it was earlier claimed that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner had demanded the appointment of club legend Xavi in place of Setien earlier this year, it now appears that the former midfield maestro has a long way before he returns to Camp Nou as he extended his contract with Al-Sadd this week.

Xavi extends Al-Sadd contract

Qatar club Al-Sadd have come to an agreement to extend manager Xavi’s contract for the 2020-21 season. Xavi took charge of the club after his retirement last year and his side stay put in third on the league table before the restart of the 2019-20 season. The season is under suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Xavi: Happy to renew my contract with #AlSadd, I’m working with the club’s management during the current period on a number of issues, including the renewal of Akram Afif’s contract, and signing foreign players to replace Gabi and Marco Fabianhttps://t.co/y5yUunEkzG pic.twitter.com/oamTseHo9Z — AlSadd S.C | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) July 5, 2020

In an official statement, Xavi confirmed that he had extended his contract with the club. He asserted his happiness in extending his stay for another season while confirming his objective of winning several titles. The main focus is to equip the players for the upcoming domestic and Asian competitions, said the former Barcelona midfielder.

Lionel Messi exit talks gain momentum

Barcelona suffered multiple setbacks since the LaLiga restart, dropping points on three occasions, paving the way for Real Madrid to claim the top spot in the competition. There were clouds of uncertainty over Setien’s future at the club after the Catalan giants were forced to share points against Celta Vigo and Atletico Madrid consecutively.

Reports of frequent arguments between the manager and the first team, as well as a lack of trust in Setien’s tactics, reignited rumours that he could soon be sacked. Messi reportedly demanded the appointment of Xavi at Camp Nou, although the Spanish legend feels it too early to take charge at Barcelona. Meanwhile, reports of the Lionel Messi exit have also gained momentum.

Xavi offered Barcelona manager role in January

Xavi spoke to former Barcelona teammate Samuel Eto’o on the newly launched Instagram account of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 after the appointment of Setien in January. He revealed that he had conversations with Barcelona’s sporting director Eric Abidal and Oscar Grau, who offered him a big contract. However, he felt it was not the right time to return to Camp Nou, but he does see himself on the touchline in the future.

Image courtesy: Al-Sadd Twitter handle