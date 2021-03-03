Neymar SLAMS PSG Fans, Here's What Went Down Between Brazilian And Supporters

Three-time Ligue 1 champion Neymar has once again slammed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) supporters for failing to recognise his efforts as he seeks to return to first-team duties. The Brazilian is in the midst of recovery from a recent injury that had kept him out of their Champions League last 16 tie against Barcelona. However, on Tuesday, Neymar posted a riposte to the PSG fans who questioned his commitment to the cause as well as those in general that deem him 'unprofessional'.

Neymar fires back at fans over criticism

On Tuesday, Neymar took to social media and revealed that he had no PSG fans or anyone, in general, praising him for his professionalism when he uploaded a video of himself training and getting his way back to fitness. Neymar, who has been out of action for a few weeks now, wrote, "A few days ago I published my daily training, my routine from when I started until I finished, and I didn’t see a single message saying ‘what a professional, he’s taking care of himself'. Not one.”

Prior to sustaining his injury, Neymar was criticised for being 'unprofessional' and 'always injured' during the month of February. Some PSG fans also pointed out that Neymar's injuries tend to occur during that period as he plans to visit his sister and celebrate her birthday by her side.

Neymar will miss the 2nd leg of the Champions League Round of 16 clash against Barcelona...



His sister's birthday is in 10 days time 🤨 pic.twitter.com/QQ4XRDfcXq — PurelyFootball (@PurelyFootball) March 1, 2021

Neymar's thigh injury this year took place during PSG's French Cup round of 64 clash against Caen on February 10. After being on the receiving end of some nasty fouls, Neymar limped off the pitch of his own accord due to 'thigh pain'. However, scans later revealed that Neymar had sustained an adductor muscle injury, which would keep him out of action for at least four months.

Over the last few years, Neymar' commitment to PSG has also been questioned as there have been never-ending reports linking him back to Barcelona. PSG have played ten knockout games in the Champions League since Neymar joined the club for a world-record deal in 2017 and in that time, Neymar has played in six of them. That’s a 60% participation rate in the club’s most important games, compared to his 100% record at Barcelona.

Neymar injury update: When will Neymar return to action for PSG?

On Friday, PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino claimed that Neymar's return from injury is on schedule and the 28-year-old is likely to join the rest of his teammates in training by next week. Neymar resumed individual training last week on Thursday, raising hopes that he might be back earlier than expected. However, reports suggest that Neymar will not be fit to play in the Champions League second leg game against Barcelona next week.

Image Credits - Neymar Instagram