PSG Shirts Banned In Marseille's City Centre Ahead Of Champions League Final Vs Bayern

As Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) gear up for the crucial Champions League final on Sunday, controversy seems to be taking root in the city of Paris. Due to the recent buzz ahead of the final, PSG shirts have been banned in Marseille's city centre after tensions mounted between the rival fans with the Ligue 1 champions qualifying for the Champions League final.

PSG shirts banned in Marseille ahead of Champions League final 2020

The Bouches-du-Rhone police prefecture has confirmed that the presence of PSG fans or those pretending to be as such (wearing a PSG shirt) has been banned during the stipulated timeframe around the historic Old Port. The region is home to several bars that broadcast important football matches.

C'EST FAIT MESSIEURS-DAMES 🤩

NOUS SOMMES EN FINALE !

NOUS SOMMES EN FINALE !

NOUS SOMMES EN FINALE DE @ChampionsLeague !



❤️💙 #𝗪𝗲𝗔𝗿𝗲𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘀 pic.twitter.com/xcRFRjaGY0 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) August 18, 2020

However, this is not the first instance of conflict between PSG and Marseille fans. The French interior ministry issues travel bans for away fans whenever the two Ligue 1 heavyweights face off in any competition. In the past, there have been instances when police have systematically arrested PSG fans around Marseille's Velodrome stadium have also been reported.

PSG vs Bayern news: Efforts to avoid conflict during Champions League final 2020

PSG defeated RB Leipzig 3-0 in the semi-final and instances of conflicts were reported in the region. According to the statement by the police, around 250 people gathered in Marseille and two people wearing PSG shirts were assaulted during the course of the game. There were attempts to disrupt the broadcast of the match as well, added the police in the statement. Interestingly, Marseille are the only French club to have won the Champions League, although in some controversy, back in 1993.

Champions League final 2020: A blockbuster PSG vs Bayern Munich final

PSG have the opportunity to clinch their first-ever Champions League, though Bayern Munich stand in the way. Angel Di Maria starred for the Parisians in the semifinal, bagging two assists while scoring once to help PSG cruise past Leipzig. Marquinhos and Juan Bernat were the other scorers for Thomas Tuchel.

On the other hand, Bayern Munich defeated Lyon courtesy of a brace from Serge Gnabry, while Robert Lewandowski also headed home once to seal the tie. The Bavarians are looking to end a seven-year wait for the European Cup, having last won the Champions League in 2013 by defeating Borussia Dortmund.

Image courtesy: PSG Twitter