Neymar's Mother's Boyfriend Rushed To Hospital After Glass Accident: Report

Neymar's mother Nadine Goncalves' boyfriend Tiago Ramos had to be rushed to the hospital after a domestic accident injuring him. It is reported that Goncalves had to call the ambulance after Ramos cut his arm with a broken glass. The pair made headlines recently after the two confessed about their relationship on social media, despite their huge age difference.

Neymar Mother boyfriend: Tiago Ramos accident reports emerge

One of Neymar's mother's neighbours, while speaking to Brazilian media outlet Extra, has revealed that they heard people shouting before Tuesday night's incident from an apartment in the Brazilian port city of Santos. A spokesperson for Nadine Goncalves has claimed that there was a domestic accident with Tiago Ramos. Nadine Goncalves thought it was best to call for an ambulance, further asserting that the couple was fine.

Neymar Mother boyfriend: No further update after Tiago Ramos accident reports

Extra also reported that Tiago Ramos has stitches in his hand due to a deep cut above his elbow. According to Nadine Goncalves, the injury was caused due to a broken glass. However, it is not clear if Tiago Ramos has returned home or is still admitted in the hospital. The Tiago Ramos accident reports confirm that the duo got back together after a brief split in May.

Nadine Goncalves proclaimed her love for her 23-year-old boyfriend via an Instagram post. The post was accompanied by a caption that read, "The inexplicable cannot be explained, just experienced.” Their relationship received the approval of Goncalves' superstar son Neymar Jr when he commented, "Be happy mum, I love you."

Tiago Ramos accident: Reports of split emerged

Earlier reports had suggested that Nadine Goncalves had dumped Tiago Ramos after she found out that the 23-year-old professional gamer had dated several other men and women before her. Tiago Ramos reportedly dated Neymar's chef Mauro before getting into a relationship with his mother. Nadine Goncalves was shocked when allegations of domestic violence were made against Tiago Ramos.

Tiago Ramos accident: Extended family disapprove relationship

Despite the controversies and a brief split, the duo got back together. It was reported that Nadine Goncalves has rented a luxury apartment for Ramos that is in close proximity to her Sao Paulo home. According to Brazilian outlet O Dia, Neymar's extended family is still against the relationship citing the age difference between the two and have urged Nadine Goncalves to end it.