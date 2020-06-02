Cristiano Ronaldo, Hardik Pandya, Neymar And Other Athletes Flaunt Their Expensive Blings

Thanks to the advent of multi-million endorsement deals, earnings of athletes around the world have skyrocketed at the turn of the century. Nowadays, nearly all top athletes are some of the biggest endorsers of top brands and most of them also enjoy modelling gigs during their time at the top. When it comes to stylish athletes, Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is a name that usually comes to the mind.

The Portuguese made his name with his unprecedented ability on the football field, but the 35-year-old also packs a punch when it comes to his off-field ventures. Cristiano Ronaldo is also known for his fashion sense and for his love for expensive jewellery, particularly timepieces and rings. Here is Ronaldo and other athletes flaunting their ultra-luxurious jewellery collection from time to time:

Also Read | Hardik Pandya Net Worth, House, IPL Salary And Lavish Lifestyle Of Indian All-rounder

Cristiano Ronaldo

Last year in December, Cristiano Ronaldo made an appearance at the 14th Dubai International Sports Conference where he combined a casual suit with a Rolex GMT Master Ice. As per reports, it was the most expensive model built by Rolex and had a price tag of $485,350 when it was first released. The watch was made with extreme precision and boasted 30 carats worth of diamonds on its dial, bezel and bracelet.

Ronaldo paired the watch with a diamond band and a canary diamond ring. Apart from the one-off event, Cristiano Ronaldo's love for expensive watches is well known. The former Real Madrid star reportedly owns multiple watches from Rolex and other high-end timepieces from brands like Tag Heuer and others.

The watch Cristiano Ronaldo's wore to the 14th Dubai International Sports Conference is the most expensive Rolex ever produced pic.twitter.com/B2A0gVX2d1 — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) January 4, 2020

Hardik Pandya

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been in and out of the headlines as of late. He announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on January 1, 2020, and recently the couple announced they were expecting their first child. While Hardik Pandya marriage stories have hogged the headlines, his love for a flashy lifestyle went under the radar.

In March 2020, Pandya donned a Rolex Daytona Yellow Gold Cosmograph 40 which was made out of 18-carat gold. As per reports, the limited edition timepiece is worth $133,000 (₹1 crore). Hardik Pandya has also been spotted wearing a Patek Philippe Rose Gold Nautilus. His love for chains and bracelets is also well-known thanks to his numerous posts on Instagram. According to MensXP, the Hardik Pandya net worth figure stands at an approximate $1.5 million (₹11.33 crore).

Also Read | Hardik Pandya Marriage: Is Hardik Pandya Married?

Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather loves to flaunt his riches and wealth. The 50-0 boxer made his name for his agility and quick feet inside the ring, but outside the ring, he is known for his outlandish lifestyle. Unlike Ronaldo and Pandya, Mayweather does not shy away from flaunting his riches and frequently shares glimpses of his enormous wealth with his 23.5 million followers on Instagram.

He owns a limited-edition timepiece from Richard Mille, which is the first one made in the world, as per Mayweather himself. He also owns an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Limited Edition Arnold Schwarzenegger 48mm watch. Apart from his numerous watches and bracelets, the boxing legend is well-known for his love for oversized gold chains, which usually are a statement by themselves. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Floyd Mayweather net worth is estimated to be around $505 million.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya Marriage: Pandya Announces 'wife' Natasa Stankovic's Pregnancy

Neymar, Paul Pogba, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle and others

Disclaimer: The above information on Floyd Mayweather net worth, Hardik Pandya net worth is sourced from other publications/websites. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image Credits: Cristiano Ronaldo, Hardik Pandya, Floyd Mayweather Official Instagram Handles)

Also Read | Hardik Pandya Marriage: Pandya-Natasa Stankovic To Be Parents: Bro Krunal & Wife Also Join In Celebration