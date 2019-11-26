Nicky Butt To Travel With Solskjaer And A Young United Squad For Europa League

Manchester United's head of first-team development Nicky Butt will be travelling along with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and a young United squad when the team visits Astana for their UEFA Europa League Group L encounter on November 28.

Carrick and McKenna to stay back

According to reports, two important members of Solskjaer's backroom staff, Michael Carrick and Kieron McKenna will stay back in Manchester to work with the senior players of the first-team who will not be taking the trip to Kazakhstan, ahead of the Premier League clash against Aston Villa on December 1.

The Red Devils will face Astana in their fifth Group stage in the Europa League, having qualified for the Round of 32 with a 3-0 win over Partizan on November 8. The Group L match will be played under temperatures below -10 degrees Celsius at a closed-roof stadium.

Manchester United is currently perched at the top of Group L after having registered 3 wins, 1 draw, and 0 losses out of the 4 group stage games they have played so far.

Should Ole look over his shoulder?

As per reports, Manchester United owners, the Glazers might have a problem with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his team managed to snatch a point against Sheffield after coming back from a 2 goal deficit to salvage a 3-3 draw a Bramall Lane on November 24. The Red Devils were in a dire situation before winger Brandon Williams, midfielder Mason Greenwood and forward Marcus Rashford saved United from yet another disappointing defeat.

Executive Chief Ed Woodward has long been an admirer of Pochettino and wanted to bring the Argentine to Old Trafford since Louis Van Gaal was sacked in 2016 but went ahead and signed Jose Mourinho after Tottenham made it clear that Pochettino was not interested in the Job. It was also said that Woodward tried to lure Pochettino to United with a fee of 32 million pounds that was required to be paid as a release clause but that also failed to materialise and Solskjaer was appointed as the next manager.

