Nigerian Billionaire Aliko Dangote Hints At Buying Arsenal In 2021

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote made a lot of buzz in the footballing community by expressing his interest in buying the renowned English Premier League club Arsenal in 2021. Dangote is estimated to be the richest man of Africa with a net worth of $11 billion. He is ready to take over Arsenal after getting done with some of his major business projects. In 2018, Aliko Dangote gave an interview to Reuters. He said that he would love to buy Arsenal in 2020. However, the decision got postponed to 2021 as the Nigerian has still got some unfinished business. However, he is eyeing 2021 as the perfect year to fulfil his dream.

Premier League: Aliko Dangote wants to buy Arsenal in 2021

Aliko Dangote has been linked with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) multiple times in the past over takeover bids for Arsenal. However, nothing came to fruition. The 62-year-old billionaire has finally revealed his future plans on The David Rubenstein Show. He said, “It is a team (Arsenal) that yes, I would like to buy someday, but what I keep saying today is we have $20 billion worth of projects and that's what I really want to concentrate on.” The owner of Dangote Group (the largest conglomerate of West Africa) majorly deals with the manufacture and production of consumer goods like sugar, cement, rice, flour and fisheries. He is looking forward to adding football into the list by 2021.

However, Aliko Dangote is not going to buy Arsenal in a hurry. According to the Nigerian, his company still needs to be built. It is his first and primary objective. Aliko Dangote further said, "I'm trying to finish building the company and then, after we finish, maybe sometime in 2021 we can. I'm not buying Arsenal right now, I'm buying Arsenal when I finish all these projects because I'm trying to take the company to the next level."

