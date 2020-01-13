Konstantinos Mavropanos To Join FC Nurnberg On Loan Deal From Arsenal

Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanoswill will undergo a medical with German second division club, FC Nurnberg, on January 13. Mavropanoswill will be signing for Nurnberg on a loan deal. The Greek footballer has only made nine first-team appearances since he signed for the Gunners from PAS Giannina in 2017. Since then he has regularly played for Arsenal's under-23 team.

Further gone down the pecking order

According to reports, Mavropanoswill has further gone the pecking order under newly appointed manager Mikel Arteta who had said that he considered making a move for a defender in the January transfer window. Arteta's decision comes after Calum Chambers was sidelined for up to to a period of nine months because of a knee injury.

Eddie Nketiah will also be leaving the Emirates on a loan deal after Emile Smith signed for Championship club Huddersfield. The under-21 England international was called back from Leeds United due to lack of first-team chances and is now being eyed by clubs such as Sheffield Wednesday, Bristol City and Nottingham Forest.

Aubameyang to leave Arsenal?

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson is of the opinion that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may be on his way out of Arsenal following newly appointed manager Mikel Arteta's comments. However, Aubameyang in recent times has declared that he plans on staying with Arsenal where he has a total of 18 months left on his current contract. The forward said that he was a hundred per cent committed to Arsenal, adding that he loves the club with an aim to bring it back to the top.

According to reports, Arteta said that he wishes that the 30-year-old striker stays with the Gunners, adding that he did not even think that Aubameyang was going to leave the club. However, Merson said that the striker may be on his way out because, in Arsenal's match against Manchester United, he was most of the times playing at the position of a left-back. Merson further added that Aubameyang is a natural goalscorer who was not playing at his natural position.

The football pundit said that when a player does not play at his favoured position for a few games, the next call is to their agent, telling them that they will not play at that club anymore. Merson is of the opinion that the Gunners will be willing to sell the forward if they received a substantial offer for him. He also said that if Arsenal received a bid ranging between 70-80 million then they will probably sell Aubameyang. The Gabon international has been linked to Barcelona, Inter Milan and Manchester United.

