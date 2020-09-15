BOU Vs CRY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Carabao Cup Live

Recently relegated AFC Bournemouth will lock horns with Crystal Palace in the second round of the Carabao Cup at the Vitality Stadium on September 15, Tuesday night (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:15 am IST. Here's a look at our BOU vs CRY Dream11 prediction, BOU vs CRY Dream11 team and the probable BOU vs CRY playing 11.
The Eagles impressed in the opening matchday of the Premier League with a 1-0 win away from home against Southampton with Wilf Zaha proving, once again, to be the matchwinner for Roy Hodgson's side. New signing Eberechi Eze also had his first taste of Premier League action over the weekend. Bournemouth started their Championship journey in a closely fought game, picking up a 3-2 win over Blackburn Rovers. The match will be behind closed doors due to guidelines concerning the coronavirus pandemic.
The two sides have faced each other on 74 occasions. Bournemouth have won 29 of those while Crystal Palace have won 26. The remaining 19 encounters have ended in a draw. The last time these two sides met, Crystal Palace were the better team, winning the encounter.
AFC Bournemouth probable XI - Dennis; Stacey, Simpson, Cook, Kelly, Smith; Brooks, Gosling, Billing, Stanislas; Surridge
Crystal Palace Probable XI - Hennessey; Ward, Woods, Kouyate, Mitchell; Townsend, Riedewald, McCarthy, Meyer; Eze, Batshuayi
BOU vs CRY live: AFC Bournemouth top picks
BOU vs CRY live: Crystal Palace top picks
Goalkeeper - Hennessey
Defenders - Cook, Smith, Kouyate, Ward
Midfielders - Meyer, Riedewald, Stanislas, Brooks, Eberechi Eze
Forwards - Batshuayi
