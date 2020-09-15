BOU Vs CRY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Carabao Cup Live

Recently relegated AFC Bournemouth will lock horns with Crystal Palace in the second round of the Carabao Cup at the Vitality Stadium on September 15, Tuesday night (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:15 am IST. Here's a look at our BOU vs CRY Dream11 prediction, BOU vs CRY Dream11 team and the probable BOU vs CRY playing 11.

BOU vs CRY live: BOU vs CRY Dream11 prediction and preview

The Eagles impressed in the opening matchday of the Premier League with a 1-0 win away from home against Southampton with Wilf Zaha proving, once again, to be the matchwinner for Roy Hodgson's side. New signing Eberechi Eze also had his first taste of Premier League action over the weekend. Bournemouth started their Championship journey in a closely fought game, picking up a 3-2 win over Blackburn Rovers. The match will be behind closed doors due to guidelines concerning the coronavirus pandemic.

BOU vs CRY Dream11 prediction: Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other on 74 occasions. Bournemouth have won 29 of those while Crystal Palace have won 26. The remaining 19 encounters have ended in a draw. The last time these two sides met, Crystal Palace were the better team, winning the encounter.

BOU vs CRY Dream11 prediction: Probable BOU vs CRY playing 11

AFC Bournemouth probable XI - Dennis; Stacey, Simpson, Cook, Kelly, Smith; Brooks, Gosling, Billing, Stanislas; Surridge

Crystal Palace Probable XI - Hennessey; Ward, Woods, Kouyate, Mitchell; Townsend, Riedewald, McCarthy, Meyer; Eze, Batshuayi

BOU vs CRY live: BOU vs CRY Dream11 team, top picks

BOU vs CRY live: AFC Bournemouth top picks

Stanislas

Smith

BOU vs CRY live: Crystal Palace top picks

Meyer

Batshuayi

BOU vs CRY Dream11 prediction: BOU vs CRY Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Hennessey

Defenders - Cook, Smith, Kouyate, Ward

Midfielders - Meyer, Riedewald, Stanislas, Brooks, Eberechi Eze

Forwards - Batshuayi

Note: The above BOU vs CRY Dream11 prediction, BOU vs CRY Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BOU vs CRY Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Crystal Palace, Bournemouth Twitter