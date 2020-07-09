NYC FC Vs Philadelphia Live Stream, Team News, MLS Is Back Tournament Schedule

The MLS is Back tournament is ready to kick off on Thursday with NYC FC hosting Philadelphia Union this week. Major League Soccer officials have managed to propose a completely new format to carry on with the league. The 25 clubs have been divided into groups of 6 with each conference being split into groups of three each.

NYC FC vs Philadelphia live stream: NYC FC vs Philadelphia MLS is back live match schedule

Game: NYC FC vs Philadelphia Union

Date and time: Thursday, July 9, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

MLS is Back schedule: NYC FC vs Philadelphia live stream in India

The NYC FC vs Philadelphia live stream in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the NYC FC vs Philadelphia Union live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch every minute of the NYC FC vs Philadelphia Union game.

MLS is Back NYC FC vs Philadelphia live stream: Squad updates

MLS is Back live; NYC FC vs Philadelphia live stream: New York City FC (NYFC) squad

Brad Stuver, Luis Barraza, Sean Johnson, Alexander Callens, Anton Tinnerholm, James Sands, Joe Scally, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita, Sebastien Ibeagha, Tayvon Gray, Alexander Ring, Alexandru Mitrita, Gary Mackay-Steven, Gedion Zelalem, Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Jesus Medina, Juan Torres, Justin Haak, Keaton Parks, Maxi Moralez, Nicolas Acevedo, Tony Rocha, Heber, Valentin Castellanos

MLS is Back live; NYC FC vs Philadelphia live stream: Philadelphia Union squad

Andre Blake, Joe Bendik, Matt Freese, Aurelien Collin, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner, Mark McKenzie, Matthew Real, Olivier Mbaizo, Raymon Gaddis, Alejandro Bedoya, Anthony Fontana, Brenden Aaronson, Cole Turner, Ilsinho, Jack de Vries, Jamiro Monteiro, Jose Andres Martinez, Matej Oravec, Michee Ngalina, Warren Creavalle, Andrew Wooten, Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos

MLS is Back NYC FC vs Philadelphia live stream and probable playing XI

New York City FC : Sean Johnson, Ronald Matarrita, Anton Tinnerholm, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Alexandru Mitrita, Heber, Valentin Castellanos, Alexander Callens, James Sands, Maxi Moralez, Alexander Ring

: Sean Johnson, Ronald Matarrita, Anton Tinnerholm, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Alexandru Mitrita, Heber, Valentin Castellanos, Alexander Callens, James Sands, Maxi Moralez, Alexander Ring Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake, Mark McKenzie, Jakob Glesnes, Warren Creavalle Matthew Real, Raymon Gaddis, Brenden Aaronson, Jamiro Monteiro, Alejandro Bedoya, Sergio Santos, Kacper Przybylko

(Image Courtesy: NYC FC Instagram)