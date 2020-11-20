Odisha FC Fixtures, Team News, Squad Preview Ahead Of 2020-21 Hero ISL Season

Quick links:
Despite the 2019-20 season being their debut season under the new name, Odisha FC performed admirably and ended up finishing sixth in the league table. With experienced coach Stuart Baxter at the helm, the Odisha FC squad will be targeting a playoff spot in the upcoming ISL season. With a solid mix of international and Indian talent, the team could well be the dark horses during ISL 2020-21. Here is the complete Odisha FC fixtures, Odisha FC squad news and Odisha FC ISL 2020-21 preview ahead of the new season.
The amount of experience between these three! 🤤🔥#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #OFCElites pic.twitter.com/5o5FRkNSyP— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) November 19, 2020
Odisha FC proved to be one of the busiest teams in the transfer window as they made wholesale changes to the squad ahead of the new season. The management pulled off a coup by bringing in former Premier League player Steven Taylor, with the centre-back set to captain the side this season as well.
The foreign duo of Taylor and Jacob Tratt will be joined by the experienced pair of Shubham Sarangi and Gaurav Bora, with several youngsters looking to make their mark as well. Although the side struggled defensively last season, Stuart Baxter will hope that the new signings can help in shoring up the backline.
The side boasts of a strong Indian contingent within the Odisha FC squad including players like Shubham Sarangi, Vinit Rai and Nandhakumar Sekar. All eyes will be on Brazilian playmaker Marcelinho and his magic left foot, with the 33-year-old third on the league’s list of top scorers with 31 goals and top of the assists table with 18. His partnership with forward Manuel Onwu will be especially crucial to Odisha FC’s playoff hopes.
International Squad Numbers are out! #️⃣🔢🧮— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) November 17, 2020
And so is a little surprise 🔥 if you click on the link below👇:https://t.co/hIjVxUVeh3#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame
While the full Odisha FC schedule will be announced later, here is the Odisha FC fixtures disclosed for now:-
|League Match No.
|Match
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|4
|Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC
|Monday, November 23, 2020
|7:30 PM
|
GMC Stadium Bambolim
|10
|Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC
|Sunday, November 29, 2020
|5:00 PM
|
Tilak Maidan Stadium
|15
|ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC
|Thursday, December 3, 2020
|7:30 PM
|
Fatorda Stadium
|18
|Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC
|Sunday, December 6, 2020
|5:00 PM
|
GMC Stadium Bambolim
|25
|Odisha FC vs FC Goa
|Saturday, December 12, 2020
|7:30 PM
|
GMC Stadium Bambolin
|31
|Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC
|Thursday, December 17, 2020
|7:30 PM
|
GMC Stadium Bambolim
|37
|Odisha FC vs Northeast United FC
|Tuesday, December 22, 2020
|7:30 PM
|
GMC Stadium Bambolim
|45
|SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC
|Sunday, January 3, 2021
|5:00 PM
|
Tilak Maidan Stadium
|50
|Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha United FC
|Thursday, January 7, 2021
|7:30 PM
|
GMC Stadium Bambolim
|53
|Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC
|
Sunday, January 10, 2021
|5:00 PM
|
GMC Stadium Bambolim