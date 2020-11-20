Odisha FC Fixtures, Team News, Squad Preview Ahead Of 2020-21 Hero ISL Season

Despite the 2019-20 season being their debut season under the new name, Odisha FC performed admirably and ended up finishing sixth in the league table. With experienced coach Stuart Baxter at the helm, the Odisha FC squad will be targeting a playoff spot in the upcoming ISL season. With a solid mix of international and Indian talent, the team could well be the dark horses during ISL 2020-21. Here is the complete Odisha FC fixtures, Odisha FC squad news and Odisha FC ISL 2020-21 preview ahead of the new season.

ISL live: Odisha FC ISL 2020-21 preview

Odisha FC proved to be one of the busiest teams in the transfer window as they made wholesale changes to the squad ahead of the new season. The management pulled off a coup by bringing in former Premier League player Steven Taylor, with the centre-back set to captain the side this season as well.

The foreign duo of Taylor and Jacob Tratt will be joined by the experienced pair of Shubham Sarangi and Gaurav Bora, with several youngsters looking to make their mark as well. Although the side struggled defensively last season, Stuart Baxter will hope that the new signings can help in shoring up the backline.

The side boasts of a strong Indian contingent within the Odisha FC squad including players like Shubham Sarangi, Vinit Rai and Nandhakumar Sekar. All eyes will be on Brazilian playmaker Marcelinho and his magic left foot, with the 33-year-old third on the league’s list of top scorers with 31 goals and top of the assists table with 18. His partnership with forward Manuel Onwu will be especially crucial to Odisha FC’s playoff hopes.

Here's the complete Odisha FC squad for the 2020-21 ISL season

International Squad Numbers are out! #️⃣🔢🧮

And so is a little surprise 🔥 if you click on the link below👇:https://t.co/hIjVxUVeh3#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) November 17, 2020

Goalkeepers: Arshdeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Ankit Bhuyan

Arshdeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Ankit Bhuyan Defenders: Steven Taylor, Saurabh Meher, Gaurav Bora, Kamalpreet Singh, Mohd Sajid Dhot, George D’Souza, Shubham Sarangi, Jacob, Hendry Antonay

Steven Taylor, Saurabh Meher, Gaurav Bora, Kamalpreet Singh, Mohd Sajid Dhot, George D’Souza, Shubham Sarangi, Jacob, Hendry Antonay Midfielders: Baoringdao Bodo, Cole Alexander, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, S Lalhrezuala, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh

Baoringdao Bodo, Cole Alexander, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, S Lalhrezuala, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Laishram Singh, Marcelo Pereira

Latest Odisha FC fixtures list

While the full Odisha FC schedule will be announced later, here is the Odisha FC fixtures disclosed for now:-

League Match No. Match Date Time (IST) Venue 4 Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Monday, November 23, 2020 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 10 Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Sunday, November 29, 2020 5:00 PM Tilak Maidan Stadium 15 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Thursday, December 3, 2020 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 18 Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Sunday, December 6, 2020 5:00 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 25 Odisha FC vs FC Goa Saturday, December 12, 2020 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolin 31 Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Thursday, December 17, 2020 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 37 Odisha FC vs Northeast United FC Tuesday, December 22, 2020 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 45 SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC Sunday, January 3, 2021 5:00 PM Tilak Maidan Stadium 50 Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha United FC Thursday, January 7, 2021 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 53 Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Sunday, January 10, 2021 5:00 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim

Image Credits: Odisha FC Instagram