Odisha Vs Bengaluru FC Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Preview

An unbeaten Bengaluru FC take on a winless Odisha FC Bengal in match number 31 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL). The encounter between the two teams is set to kick off in the GMC Stadium, Bambolim. Here is our Odisha vs Bengaluru FC live stream details, Odisha vs Bengaluru FC prediction, Odisha vs Bengaluru FC team news, and other details.

How to watch Odisha vs Bengaluru FC live? Odisha vs Bengaluru FC live stream

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi) in India. The Odisha vs Bengaluru FC live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the team’s social media handles for real-time updates.

Hero ISL 2020-21 Odisha vs Bengaluru FC FC preview

Bengaluru FC come into this fixture on the back of an impressive 4-2 victory over Kerala Blasters, while Odisha FC come into the game at the back of a 1-0 loss to FC Goa. Both sides have shown contrasting form, Odisha FC have struggled in all departments and sit 10th in the table with a lone point from five games, while their opponents are unbeaten in their five. Odisha FC's strikers haven't been able to hit their stride and thus our Odisha vs Bengaluru FC prediction is a win for Bengaluru FC.

Odisha vs Bengaluru FC team news

In terms of team news, Carles Cuadrat has a full-strength squad available to him, while for Stuart Baxter's Odisha FC side Marcelinho remains doubtful due to a shoulder injury.

Odisha vs Bengaluru FC team news - probable playing XI

Odisha FC probable playing XI

Arshdeep Singh; Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, George D'Souza; Vinit Rai, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

Bengaluru FC probable playing XI

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Harmanjot Khabra, Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Aashique Kuruniyan; Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Dimas Delgado; Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri

