Manchester United Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Confirms Ashley Young's Move To Inter Milan

Football News

The manager said that the club could not offer what he wanted but said that it was a positive move for the English player.

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ole

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Ashley Young will be moving to Italian club Inter Milan during the ongoing winter transfer window. The manager confirmed the rumors during the press conference before the Liverpool match. 

READ: Liverpool Vs Man United Best Moments: From Torres Vs Vidic To Berbatov's Hat-trick

Young set to leave

Explaining the move, the Norweigan said, "Well, to be fair, I think it was for Ashley, you know. He is 35 in the summer and, if he gets a two-year contract somewhere, I think it's up to him to take that. We weren't ready to offer that. He's been a good servant for the club. He's been captain and he's won trophies, leagues, cups, but we've got players coming through. So it was time now, then. When Ashley's head and mindset was on 'yeah, I want to try this', why not do it now?“

The manager has also confirmed that Harry Maguire will be the club's new captain. 

READ: Premier League Preview: Liverpool Host Man United In Headline Fixture Of Matchday 23

"Ashley’s mindset was that he wanted to try a new adventure and he he’s approaching 35 now. He’s done a fantastic job and he’s served this club fantastically. I think it was an opportunity for him that we had to say yes to. We got a transfer fee for someone who’s been so loyal to the club. Good luck. That’s what Manchester United do, you have players for a long time and then they move on and someone else steps in,” Solskjaer said, explaining the move.

READ: Jesse Lingard Should Improve On His End Product, Says Louis Saha

READ: Riyad Mahrez Is Never Injured Because He Has No Muscles In His Legs: Pep Guardiola

 

